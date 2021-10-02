White Hall wins 5A defensive struggle

White Hall's savvy, stingy defense did it again, this time on one of Class 5A's biggest stages.

Senior safety Braylon Johnson's fumble recovery and interception in the closing minutes helped White Hall beat Little Rock Christian 14-10 in a 5A-Central matchup Friday night at Warrior Field in Little Rock.

White Hall (5-1, 2-0) trailed 10-0 early in the third quarter before senior wide receiver Steven Weston ran for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 10:08 remaining.

Johnson then recovered a fumble at the White Hall 22 on Little Rock Christian's ensuing possession and made a leaping interception at the White Hall 14 to seal the victory with 56 seconds remaining. The Bulldogs have surrendered just 23 points this fall and recorded four shutouts.

"We built this defense three years ago for Spread teams," White Hall Coach Bobby Bolding said. "So, we're fast and not very big. We've basically got six defensive backs on the field, really, and one linebacker. But we have to play these guys that will pound you a little bit. We've got four starters back on the defensive line, all three linebackers -- all three-year starters -- and one of the safeties. They've all played. They don't make a lot of mistakes."

The Warriors, who have played in three consecutive Class 5A state championship games, also shined defensively, limiting the Bulldogs to 201 total yards on 52 plays. But Little Rock Christian only generated 237 total yards on 58 plays.

"It was a good win," Bolding said. "I was a little worried because we played awfully tight in the first half, especially offensively. Special teams stunk it up. But we did what we had to do in the second half."

Little Rock Christian (4-1, 1-1) led 7-0 at halftime and bumped the advantage to 10-0 on a 25-yard field goal by senior Wyatt Thomas with 8:52 remaining in the third quarter.

White Hall cut the lead to 10-7 when Weston, on a speed sweep around left end, ran 3 yards for a touchdown with 2:19 remaining in the third quarter. The seven-play, 62-yard drive included a 30-yard pass completion from senior quarterback Matthew Martinez to senior wide receiver Jordan Jackson and a 14-yard completion from Martinez to senior wide receiver Caleb Taylor on third-and-13 from the Little Rock Christian 20.

Martinez finished 11-of-18 passing for 139 yards and ran 13 times for 41 yards. Jackson caught four passes for 100 yards.

White Hall took the lead for good when Weston, again on a speed sweep around left end, ran 12 yards for a touchdown. White Hall's 65-yard drive was aided by two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against Little Rock Christian.

Little Rock Christian's only touchdown came on a 23-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Walker White to senior wide receiver Andrew Wadsworth with one minute remaining in the first half. White finished 7-of-22 passing for 84 yards and rushed 13 times for 62 yards. Senior tailback Jayvean Dyer-Jones had 84 yards rushing on 20 carries.

"They've got an outstanding defense, so you can't make mistakes offensively," said Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu, who led the Warriors to the Class 5A title in 2018. "Here's the deal: I'm focusing on the positive and defensively we played an outstanding game."