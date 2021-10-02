Woman avoids prison time in federal case over theft of government funds despite repeated probation violations

LITTLE ROCK -- A Craighead County woman sentenced to 36 months of federal probation in 2018 for theft of government funds narrowly escaped being sent to prison after numerous probation violations she had amassed since her conviction.

Tracey Lynn Feathers of Jonesboro was sentenced to probation by U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. in 2018 after she pleaded guilty to theft of government funds when it was discovered that she had collected Social Security benefits for her child after she was widowed in 2010, even though the child did not live with her during the four years she collected those survivor benefits.

According to the 2018 plea agreement, Feathers was married to Whitney David Jones on Oct. 26, 2001, and a child was born to the two on June 20, 2004. When Jones died on Aug. 14, 2010, the child was sent to live with her paternal grandparents full time.

The next month, September 2010, the plea agreement said Feathers applied for Mother's Benefits, Children's Survivor's Benefits, and a lump-sum death benefit from the Social Security Administration. The plea agreement said she also applied to be the payee for the child.

To receive the Mother's Benefits, the Children's Survivor's Benefits, and to serve as the payee for the child, Feathers had to state that the child was living with her and in her care full time, and that all payments received on behalf of the child would be used for the child's benefit.

Feathers received those benefits from August 2010 through February 2014, the plea agreement said, receiving about $27,000 to which she was not entitled.

Moody expressed frustration with Feathers, noting that she had been in his courtroom several times for violations of her probation and each time, after promising to do better, had continued to rack up violations. He offered her one last chance by placing her on supervised release for 12 months in conjunction with home detention with location monitoring to allow her to continue working and paying off her restitution obligation to the Social Security Administration.

The judge said that under sentencing guidelines, a sentencing range of 3-9 months was recommended with a maximum of 3 years of supervised release to follow, and he said prison was a serious consideration.