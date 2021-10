Repairs to a bridge on U.S. 64 crossing above U.S. 67 in Beebe will require closing it for three days beginning Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close the bridge starting at 7 a.m. Monday to repair the structure's expansion joint seals. It will be closed through Wednesday, weather permitting.

The bridge carries between 10,000 and 12,000 vehicles daily, according to agency data. Flaggers and signs will control traffic.