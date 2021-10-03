Abortion rights face their gravest threat in years, more than 400 rally-goers told in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE -- At least 400 people in Fayetteville rallied and marched to support the right to an abortion, where they were told the state Legislature will take up restrictive anti-abortion legislation modeled on a recent law in Texas.

Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, is drafting such a bill now, he said in a telephone interview after the rally and march.

Nonprofit groups including Planned Parenthood and Ozark Circle for Choice hosted the rally at the Fayetteville Town Square. The 3 p.m., two-hour rally and march was one of about 600 throughout the United States held Saturday, including rallies in Little Rock, Fort Smith, Jonesboro and Mountain Home. The Fayetteville group also held a march down to and along Dickson Street before returning to the square.

The Texas law referred to throughout the rally is the strictest anti-abortion law in the country, according to the U.S. Justice Department in its case against the law in federal court. The law went into effect in September. The law bans abortion in Texas once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy. No exceptions are made in cases of rape or incest. Enforcement is solely left up to private citizens, who are entitled to at least $10,000 in damages if they turn in anyone found to have helped a woman get a prohibited abortion.

Meaningful abortion access means more than keeping the procedure legal, rally speakers including Sierra Mitchell, 30, of Fayetteville told the crowd.

Mitchell told the crowd she was drugged, beaten and raped 10 years ago, when she was 20. She woke up in a ditch in Fayetteville still so deeply drugged she could not walk or speak. She had been offered a drink earlier that evening by a handsome man she didn't know and blacked out when she drank it. She did not know she was pregnant until 10 weeks later and there is no doubt the rape caused the pregnancy, she told the rally.

Abortion was legal, available -- and, for her, unaffordable at the time, Mitchell told the crowd. Her pregnancy ended with a self-induced miscarriage achieved by a severe self-inflicted beating, she said.

"I decided to share that story today to let people know they are not alone, that what they go through is shared by many, and to beg legislators to listen," Mitchell said in an interview after her talk.

Asked about such cases, Rapert replied: "It is never the right answer to kill a human life in response to a crime. Rape is a horrible crime, but it is not right to take a life because of it."

He said the adoptive parents of a young child, now of school age, are family friends after they met in Conway. The child's birth mother was a rape victim who is now glad neither of her attempts to abort the child, first chemically and then surgically, succeeded. The first attempt failed and she did not go through with the surgery, he said.

These kinds of decisions are the woman's, multiple speakers at the rally said. Those speakers included at least seven clergy members. Women have the right to control their own bodies "free from judgment or stigma," said Presbyterian pastor Angela Williams, who moved to Fayetteville from Austin, Texas, in June. She fought passage of the law in Texas, she said, and now expects she will have to fight it here.

Austin Ross, Arkansas organizer for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, called the U.S. Supreme Court's decision not to put a hold on the Texas law while it is challenged "the loudest alarm bell on reproductive rights in years."

"It's put up or shut up time for access to abortion," Ross told the crowd, saying the effort to pass such a law in Arkansas is clearly coming.

Having a big rally crowd is good but the biggest encouraging sign Saturday, he said, was the number of volunteers who signed up at the event.

Rally speakers Toby Klein and Tyrah Jackson, both students at the University of Arkansas, along with Ross and others said they are under no illusions about how hard the fight to prevent the adoption of a Texas-style law in Arkansas will be. In their remarks, Jackson and Klein emphasized that reproductive rights advocates are not alone, that transgender, LGBTQ Arkansans and others are supportive.

Jeff Gibson of Rogers attended Saturday's rally, he said, because North America's first settlers from Europe came here to get away from state-imposed religious rule. "They came to get away from other people's religious beliefs being imposed on them," he said.

Jeanette Panette of Fayetteville said she did not know there was going to be a rally but joined it when she happened to be in the square and saw what the rally was about.

"It's never not time to support something that's right," she said.

Saturday's event was the second large abortion-related rally in Northwest Arkansas in two weeks. A crowd of at least 300 marched in Rogers on Sept. 19 to protest the opening of a Planned Parenthood clinic in that city. The clinic plans to offer abortions in the future, Planned Parenthood announced. It would be the first such clinic in the region since the previous Planned Parenthood clinic in Fayetteville closed in 2019.

Austin Ross, Arkansas Organizer for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, speaks Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, during a rally to support reproductive rights in reaction to the recent abortion-related laws passed in Texas. Visit nwaonline.com/211003Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)