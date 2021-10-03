Agency to restrictuse-area camping

MAYFLOWER -- The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will discontinue camping outside of scheduled events in a portion of the Camp Robinson Special Use Area.

The campsites at the area headquarters beside the entrance to the Special Use Area field trial area and archery ranges will be closed unless the campsite occupant is participating in an event that has been scheduled with the area staff.

The sites feature free electrical outlets and water hookups intended for use during events such as permit hunts, field trials, horseback riding events, archery tournaments and other outdoors-oriented events. They are not intended for open camping outside of such events.

"The AGFC maintains primitive campsites throughout many wildlife management areas that are open to camping year-round, and other primitive campsites on this SUA are still available for open camping within our camping regulations," said Mark Hutchings, the commission's assistant chief of wildlife management.

"But we are requiring everyone who stays at the limited number of these improved sites at the SUA to be a part of a scheduled event so that we can maximize the enjoyment of these areas. We also are working toward a permit system to incorporate this change to further enhance this unique location," he said.

Unless otherwise noted under a specific wildlife management area or special use area, camping on Game and Fish Commission-managed property is limited to no more than 14 consecutive days and must be in designated camping areas. Camps may not remain unoccupied for more than 48 hours.

It is unlawful to camp or use any campsite for more than 30 days total during one calendar year. Camping during scheduled permit hunts requires at least one person in the camping party to hold a permit for that hunt. Loaded firearms are not allowed in camping areas or parking lots.