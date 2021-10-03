ALS fundraiser hosted at Chenal Country Club

ALS in Wonderland Foundation -- which lends financial aid to Arkansans living with "Lou Gehrig's disease," or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) -- hosted a Ladies Night on Sept. 23 at Chenal Country Club. It was the first in-person fundraiser since before covid for the organization, known for lavish, themed annual fashion events that include the distribution of creative, hand-decorated top hats to VIP guests.

The "intimate night of beauty, wine and philanthropy" offered Ladies Nighters a chance to catch up with each other while enjoying wine, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres.

During the short program, ALS in Wonderland founder Lara Blume McGee had everyone introduce themselves before sharing remarks about the organization. The evening culminated in a presentation of Rodan & Fields skin-care products.

All guests received swag bags, along with foundation literature.

ALS in Wonderland programs include a monthly financial giving program to its "PALS," along with hotel accommodations, transportation, holiday giving and advocacy for ALS patients.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams