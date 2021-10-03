Arkansas Achievers

• The Honors College at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has selected 79 high school students, including 65 from Arkansas, to receive fellowships. The $72,000 fellowships largely cover tuition, fees, books, room and board, and other academic expenses over four years, providing these students the freedom to pursue original research, study abroad, service learning and other academic interests. Their names, high schools and hometowns are:

Abdussamad Akhter, Valley View High School, Jonesboro; Colton Atha, Alma High School, Alma; Paavan Atluri, Little Rock Central High School, Little Rock; William Ayers, Thaden School, Bentonville; Evan Bonar, Benton High School, Benton, La.; Clayton Boothe, Maumelle High School, Maumelle; Abigail Bordelon, Gulf Breeze High School, Gulf Breeze, Fla.; Gunner Bradshaw, De Queen High School, De Queen; Abigail Brien, James Bowie High School, Austin, Texas; Shawn Cafferty-Lueck, Russellville High School, Russellville;

Sierra Cates, Centerpoint High School, Amity; Hope Coffman, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, Benton; Owen Collins, Har-Ber High School, Springdale; Ria Collins, Bentonville West High School, Bentonville; Ashlyn Compton, Greenwood High School, Greenwood; Stephanie Cotariu, Prospect Ridge Academy, Broomfield, Colo.; Cameron Dalton, Bentonville High School, Bella Vista; Marshall Donn, North Little Rock High School, North Little Rock; Benjamin Edens, Huntsville High School, Wesley;

Robin Eluvathingal, Little Rock Central High School, Little Rock; Ryan Espejo, Springdale High School, Springdale; Lilah Estes, Caddo Parish Magnet High School, Shreveport; Jacob Fuller, Liberty High School, Kansas City, Mo.; Emmarie Gates, Joe T. Robinson High School, Little Rock; Savanah Godwin, Lakeside High School, Hot Springs; Colin Goolsby, Fayetteville High School, Fayetteville;

Max Green, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, North Little Rock; Harrison Greene, Wynne High School, Wynne; Jayden Hamilton, V.R. Eaton High School, Roanoke, Texas; Georgia Harrell, Greenbrier High School, Greenbrier; Vincent Hassman, Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville; Harper Haynes, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, Hot Springs; Harper Hicks, Little Rock Central High School, Little Rock;

Yibing Hu, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, Jonesboro; Luke Hubbard, Christian Brothers High School, Lakeland, Tenn.; William Hudson, Har-Ber High School, Springdale; Hannah Isbell, Graham High School, Graham, Texas; Blayten Jones, Wynne High School, Wynne; Dallin Jones, Thaden School, Bentonville; Melih Karabacak, LISA Academy, Little Rock; Joshua Kueh, Fayetteville High School, Fayetteville;

Jane Landrum, Little Rock Central High School, Little Rock; Steicy Lopez, Don Tyson School of Innovation, Bethel Heights; Adam Lorio, Catholic High School for Boys, Little Rock; Caleb Mallett, Saint Joseph School, Conway; William Merrick, Cabot High School, Cabot; Shepherd Molinari, Arkadelphia High School, Arkadelphia; Ethan Moss, Conway High School, Conway; Linden Mountain, Har-Ber High School, Springdale; Eleanor Nations, Prairie Grove High School, Prairie Grove;

Thomas Needy, Fayetteville High School, Fayetteville; Hector Negron, C.E. Byrd High School, Shreveport; Edward Onisei, Little Rock Central High School, Little Rock; Nikhil Pai, Bentonville West High School, Bentonville; Daniel Passarelli, Valley Springs High School, Saint Joe; Amitkumar Patil, Little Rock Central High School, Little Rock; Delaney Piantanida, Lake Travis High School, Austin, Texas;

Bryon Plunk, Pea Ridge High School, Pea Ridge; Ryan Rouse, Academies at Jonesboro High School, Jonesboro; Cecelia Schneider, Little Rock Central High School, Little Rock; Lucy Scholma, Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville; Brooke Scott, Haas Hall Academy, Tontitown; Ella Scurlock, Brookland High School, Jonesboro; Hyunseo Seok, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, Jonesboro;

Rayahn Sharif, Haas Hall Academy, Bentonville; Luke Simmons, Bentonville High School, Rogers; Patrick Simon, Captain Shreve High School, Shreveport; Cade Smiley, Conway High School, Conway; Katherine Stanek, White Station High School, Memphis; Matthew Teague, Fayetteville High School, Fayetteville; Donna Thakadipuram, Bentonville West High School, Bentonville;

Jenna Thomas, Bishop Kelley High School, Bixby, Okla.; Collin Thompson, Har-Ber High School, Springdale; Ahmed Tolba, Conway High School, Conway; Lucy Vaughn, Veritas Scholars Academy, Rogers; Logan Waddle, Bentonville High School, Bentonville; William Walker, Central Arkansas Christian School, Sherwood; Joel Williams, Atkins High School, Atkins; and Caden Williamson, Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville.

