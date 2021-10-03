Arkansas-Ole Miss will have morning kickoff on ESPN

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will play in the same TV slot two weeks in a row.

The Razorbacks’ game at Ole Miss next Saturday will be televised by ESPN beginning at 11 a.m. The game was being considered for the league’s showcase, mid-afternoon telecast on CBS, but CBS announced it had passed on the matchup in favor of Georgia’s game at Auburn.

CBS will show a doubleheader next week. Alabama’s game at Texas A&M will follow the afternoon game.

Arkansas (4-1, 1-1 SEC) and Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1) are ranked Nos. 8 and 12, respectively, in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, but are likely fo fall following blowout losses to SEC heavyweights Saturday.

The Razorbacks lost 37-0 at No. 2 Georgia, and the Rebels lost 42-21 at No. 1 Alabama.

Georgia (5-0, 3-0) has not been shown yet this season on the CBS game of the week. Neither has Auburn, which is 3-1 overall entering its SEC opener Saturday night at LSU.

Arkansas and Ole Miss have been featured on CBS the past two weeks.