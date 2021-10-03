Best-sellers

Fiction

THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

FORGOTTEN IN DEATH by J.D. Robb. The 53rd book of the In Death series. The property where a decades-old crime occurred belongs to the homicide detective Eve Dallas' husband.

EMPIRE OF THE VAMPIRE by Jay Kristoff. Vampires have waged war against humanity during the last 27 years, which have not had a sunrise.

A SLOW FIRE BURNING by Paula Hawkins. Three women come under scrutiny when a young man is found gruesomely murdered in a London houseboat.

THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

BILLY SUMMERS by Stephen King. A killer for hire who only takes out bad guys seeks redemption as he does one final job.

BEAUTIFUL WORLD, WHERE ARE YOU by Sally Rooney. A novelist, a warehouse worker, an editorial assistant and a political adviser deal with changes.

VINCE FLYNN: ENEMY AT THE GATES by Kyle Mills. Anthony Cook, an autocratic president, distrusts Mitch Rapp, who is working to uncover a traitor.

HARLEM SHUFFLE by Colson Whitehead. Ray Carney, a family man who sells furniture on 125th Street, gets a new clientele made up of vicious and unsavory characters.

APPLES NEVER FALL by Liane Moriarty. The Delaney siblings suspect their father of causing the disappearance of their mother.

Nonfiction

AMERICAN MARXISM by Mark R. Levin. The Fox News host gives his take on the Green New Deal, critical race theory and social activism.

COUNTDOWN BIN LADEN by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss. The intelligence gathering, security strategizing and military planning during the final eight months of the pursuit of Osama bin Laden.

UNBOUND by Tarana Burke. A memoir by the founder of the Me Too movement, which details her work supporting and empowering Black and brown girls.

A HUNTER-GATHERER'S GUIDE TO THE 21ST CENTURY by Heather Heying and Bret Weinstein. The evolutionary biologists posit that the modern world is out of sync with our ancient brains and bodies.

FUZZ by Mary Roach. An exploration of disciplinary actions and preventative measures occurring at the intersection of human behavior and wildlife biology.

YOU GOT ANYTHING STRONGER? by Gabrielle Union with Kevin Carr O'Leary. The actress shares some of the challenges and changes she has faced in recent years.

WHERE TOMORROWS AREN'T PROMISED by Carmelo Anthony with D. Watkins. The 10-time NBA All-Star's life story from the housing projects of Red Hook, Brooklyn and Baltimore to his achievements on the basketball court.

WILDLAND by Evan Osnos. The National Book Award and Pulitzer Prize winner examines the shifts in American culture and politics by visiting three cities in which he has lived.

THE LONG SLIDE by Tucker Carlson. A collection of previously published essays from 1995 to 2016 by the Fox News host.