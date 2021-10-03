Blocked punt goes for score

Zamir White is best known as Georgia's starting running back, but he's also a key special teams player as the Arkansas Razorbacks know all too well.

White recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in the No. 2 Bulldogs' 37-0 victory over the University of Arkansas on Saturday at Sanford Stadium after last season blocking a punt that set up a touchdown when Georgia beat the Razorbacks 37-10.

Don Jackson, rushing up the middle from off the line of scrimmage, blocked Reid Bauer's punt Saturday in the end zone on a fourth-and-9 play from the Arkansas 8. White was there to pounce on the ball to give the Bulldogs a 21-0 lead with 2:17 left in the first quarter.

In last season's opener, White partially blocked a punt by George Caratan that went just 9 yards and gave the Bulldogs possession at the Arkansas 24.

Georgia scored a touchdown in four plays to push its lead to 19-10 in the third quarter.

Saturday marked the fourth blocked punt Arkansas has suffered the last two seasons.

Auburn defensive back Jordyn Peters blocked a Cataran punt last season and Baton Lester recovered it in the end one for a touchdown.

In this season's opener Rice defensive end Kenneth Orji came up the middle and blocked Bauer's punt on the first play of the second quarter.

Safety Plae Wyatt recovered the ball at the Arkansas 21 to set up Collin Riccitelli 25-yard field goal.

3 flags, 1 play

Arkansas' defense was called for three penalties on the same play in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs wound up accepting a pass interference call on cornerback Montaric Brown for a 15-yard gain that gave them a first down at the Georgia 28.

According to stats broadcast, the Razorbacks also were called for offsides (safety Simeon Blair) and holding (cornerback Hudson Clark) on the third-and-4 play from the Georgia 13.

The penalty helped the Bulldogs maintain what turned into a 93-yard touchdown drive that put them ahead 34-0 in the fourth quarter.

100 for Burks

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks made his 100th career reception on Saturday.

Burks, a junior from Warren, had 3 receptions for 10 yards to make his career numbers 102 for 1,295. He reached the 100-reception milestone in 25 games and has caught at least one pass in every game he's played for the Razorbacks.

Jumbo package

Georgia inserted defensive tackles Jordan Davis (6-6, 340 pounds) and Jalen Carter (6-3, 310) on offense on a second-and-goal play from the Arkansas 1 in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs' offensive line already was blocking pretty well, but with the added beef of Davis and Carter, running back Kendall Milton had no problem getting into the end zone for a touchdown that pushed Georgia's lead to 14-0.

Flags galore

Arkansas was penalized 13 times for 101 yards, and drew flags 18 times overall. Georgia declined three Arkansas penalties and two flags were negated when the Bulldogs were penalized on the same play.

First miss

After Arkansas freshman Cam Little went 8 for 8 on field goal attempts in the first four games, he missed from 37 yards in the first half Saturday.

It was Little's only field attempt of the game. Previously, he had hit field goals of 34 yards against Rice, 24, 24, 44 and 22 against Texas, 25 against Georgia Southern and 46 and 24 against Texas A&M.

Make it 356 in a row

Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny went 4 for 4 on extra points Saturday to extend the NCAA-record Bulldogs' consecutive made streak to 356.

Podlesny, who also made three field goals on Saturday, is 64 of 64 and among six kickers who have made extra points in the streak, which began in 2014.

Kirby's guys

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart improved to 3-0 in SEC games against his former assistant coaches the last two seasons, including 2-0 against Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman.

Pittman was the Bulldogs' offensive line coach from 2016-17.

Two weeks ago Georgia beat South Carolina 40-13. The Gamecocks are coached by Shane Beamer, who was the Bulldogs' tight ends coach and special teams coordinator in 2016-17.

Georgia series

Georgia improved to 12-4 all-time against Arkansas, including 9-2 since the Razorbacks joined the SEC for the 1992 season.

Arkansas fell to 2-3 in Athens, where the Razorbacks won 20-10 in 1993 and 31-24 in 2010.

Georgia now has a three-game winning streak in the series.

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs went 2-2 against each other in bowl games when Arkansas was in the Southwest Conference.

Saturday was the first time Georgia shut out Arkansas. The Razorbacks' previous scoring low against the Bulldogs was in Georgia's 27-3 victory in 1992 in Fayetteville and in the 2002 SEC Championship Game when Georgia won 30-3 in Atlanta.

11 a.m. kickoff?

The SEC announced earlier this week that Arkansas' game at Ole Miss this Saturday would be an 11 a.m. start or a 2:30 p.m. start.

With the Razorbacks and Rebels losing at Georgia and at Alabama, respectively, look for the Arkansas-Ole Miss game to be an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN. Alabama's game at Texas A&M likely will be on CBS for the 2:30 p.m. time slot.

Extra English

PGA Tour player Harris English, a Georgia alum who played for the USA's winning Ryder Cup team last week, was the guest picker on ESPN's "College GameDay" pregame show that originated from Athens.

Naturally English picked Georgia to beat Arkansas, as did ESPN analysts Lee Corso and Desmond Howard.

Corso, as is customary, put on the custom head of the Bulldogs' mascot to loud cheers from the Georgia fans.

Kirk Herbstreit didn't make a pick because he worked the game with play-by-play man Chris Fowler.

English brought along the Ryder Cup to display on the "GameDay" set, which also drew big cheers.