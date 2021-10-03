Boll Weevils survive against the Bulldogs

MONTICELLO -- In the rain and mud, the University of Arkansas at Monticello football team slipped past Southwestern Oklahoma State University on Saturday.

The Boll Weevils leaned on the ground game to grind out the victory 18-16 amid the sloppy weather.

With the win, UAM improved to 3-2 overall and in the Great American Conference this season. SWOSU dropped to 0-4.

An errant snap on a UAM punt led to a safety for SWOSU. Colburn Crenshaw had to fall on the ball in the end zone.

On the next possession, the Bulldogs turned in a 31-yard touchdown run, but failed on the two-point conversion, leaving UAM with an 8-0 deficit.

The Weevils offense started to click with its best drive of the first half midway through the second quarter. UAM used a 13-play drive to find the end zone on a 3-yard carry by Devontae Dean. The Weevils came up short on the two-point conversion.

UAM's defense forced a three-and-out, and Demilon Brown found his two favorite targets for big completions in the final minutes of the first half. Brown first connected with DeAndre Washington for 20 yards to move the ball into SWOSU territory. Three plays later, he hit C.J. Parham in stride for a 41-yard touchdown to put UAM up 12-8 at the half.

On their second possession of the third quarter, Brown rushed 22 yards to set up his own 2-yard rushing touchdown, expanding the Weevils' lead to 18-8.

Another wild snap got past Crenshaw on a punt before he fell on it in the end zone for another Bulldogs' safety.

SWOSU found the end zone with just under 12 minutes to play in the fourth quarter, but the UAM defense shut down the 2-point conversion to hold onto the lead 18-16.

Following a three-and-out by the Weevils, the Bulldogs were driving again with a chance to take the lead. Sitting just outside of the red zone the UAM defense forced its second takeaway of the game when TJ Brumfield pulled down his first interception of the season with 6:49 to play.

UAM pounded the ball with Brown and Dean to march well into Bulldog territory and melt the clock away. Brown finished the contest with three kneel downs to run out the clock.

The Weevils outgained the Bulldogs 315-255, with the ground game carrying the bulk of the load. UAM rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

Brown carried the ball 24 times for 127 yards and one touchdown. Dean added 44 rushing yards and a score on 16 carries in the contest.

Through the air Brown finished 8-of-16 passing for 150 and one touchdown. Parham led the receiving corps for the Weevils with five catches for 99 yards including his 41-yard touchdown reception.

The UAM defense allowed only 82 yards on the ground and limited the passing attack of the Bulldogs by adding a pair of interceptions.

Kaytron Allen led the defense with six total tackles and an interception. Brumfield added an interception of his own to go along with a tackle for loss.

The Weevils will travel to Northwestern Oklahoma State University next Saturday, Oct. 9. Kickoff from Alva, Okla. is set for 2 p.m.