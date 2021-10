The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary, and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

• 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, LaMonica Weston, 10:46 a.m. Sept. 20, property valued at $3,450.

72205

• 101 N. Van Buren St., commercial, Linda Blocker, midnight Sept. 27, property valued at $900.

• 6000 W. Markham St., commercial, Tim Doolin, 9:50 a.m. Sept. 27, property valued at $657.

• 10500 W. Markham St., commercial, Angelina Phifer, 10:45 p.m. Sept. 27, property value unknown.

72207

• 1919 Georgia Ave., residential, Donald Ivy, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 25, property valued at $750.

72209

• 6420 S. University Ave., commercial, Circle K, 4:20 a.m. Sept. 27, property valued at $501.

• 6600 Lancaster Road, residential, James Martin, 6 a.m. Sept. 27, property valued at $401.

• 5824 Carlyle Dr., residential, Allyssa Bryant, 5:34 p.m. Sept. 27, property value unknown.

72212

• 10705 Rodney Parham Road, commercial, Shawn Blocker, 3:31 a.m. Sept. 28, property value unknown.

72227

• 1812 Reservoir Road, residential, Trenate Scales, 12:23 a.m. Sept. 27, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 617 N. Palm, commercial, Mayhew's Mechanical Commercial Refrigeration, noon Sept. 25, property valued at $9,400.

• 1234 W. Eighth St., residential, Brennen Long, 11:11 p.m. Sept. 25, property valued at $1,860.

• 2206 E. Washington Ave., residential, Leon Rice Jr., 8 a.m. Sept. 27, property valued at $40.

• 400 N. Palm, residential, Jeresia Williams, 1 p.m. Sept. 28, property valued at $340.

72117

• 5006 S. Woodland, residential, Lee Brewer, 7 p.m. Sept. 25, property valued at $14,020.