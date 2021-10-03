BUSINESS PEOPLE

ACCOUNTING

Christine Price has recently been promoted to tax director at Garland & Greenwood CPAs and Advisors, PLLC, and Jared Garner was hired as staff accountant

AGRICULTURE

Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward was elected secretary-treasurer of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture for 2021-22.

BANKING

Encore Bank announced the addition of Allison Cox as executive vice president and chief people officer in Little Rock.

Brad McBride has been promoted to vice president and senior relationship manager of global commercial banking at Bank of America in Arkansas.

Phillip Hutchins has been promoted to vice president and relationship manager, for business banking at Bank of America in Arkansas.

EDUCATION

Anura Rathnayake has been appointed assistant professor of agricultural engineering for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Department of Agriculture.

FINANCIAL

Charles Gaba, is now market executive for the Merrill Lynch, Memphis-Little Rock Market.

GOVERNMENT

Grant Wallace, chief deputy treasurer with the Arkansas Treasurer of State's office, received the Public Finance Employee of the Year award from the National Association of State Treasurers.

INSURANCE

Philip Sherrill has been promoted to senior vice president of enterprise risk management and named chief risk officer for Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

LAW

Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull PLLC added four new associates to the law firm: Sharri Bell, Byron Keaton, Laura O'Hara and Noah Watson.

J. Cliff McKinney II, a managing member of Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull PLLC, has been appointed a council member of the Legislative Committee of the Uniform Law Commission.

Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, P.L.L.C. announced the addition of attorneys Peyton Hildebrand in Rogers and Savannah Johnston and Austin Reed in Little Rock.

MARKETING

Jennifer Lester will join Newmark Moses Tucker Partners on January 1, 2022 as chief operating officer.

MEDICAL

Martine Downs Pollard of Rogers has been named Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield's vice president for the Northwest Arkansas market.

UTILITIES

Seal Solar hired John Elkins as its new chief legal officer and general counsel.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

Notices of executive promotions, new hires or job changes should be sent to: People Editor; Business News Department; Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; P.O. Box 2221; Little Rock, Ark. 72203, or by e-mail to news@arkansasonline.com. Notices should be limited to a few paragraphs and may be accompanied by a photograph, preferably a glossy black and white, which will be used on a space available basis. Photos cannot be returned.