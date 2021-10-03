Club news: New Homemakers Club forms in Gravette

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon Oct. 7 at Mermaids Restaurant in Fayetteville and live via Zoom. Rex Nelson will lead the program. Lunch is $15. Email the club for a link to the Zoom meeting.

Information: fvillerotary @gmail.com.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Bella Vista Museum, 1889 Bella Vista Way. The program for the group will be given by Tom Wing, associate professor of history at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. The title of his program will be "A Rough Introduction to the Shiny Land: The Diary of Pvt. Henry Strong, 14th Kansas."

Wing is a museum professional with 23 years in resource interpretation, program planning, exhibit design and visitor services. He is a published author and a 19th century scholar interviewed on the Discovery Channel, History Channel, Smithsonian Channel and PBS. He has served as the chairman of the West Central Arkansas Civil War Heritage Trail and recorded a number of podcasts for the Arkansas Civil War Sesquicentennial Commission.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as "The Civil War," to promote historical, educational and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the war. The Round Table normally meets the first Thursday of each month.

Information: (812) 899-2049 or email dkp55@ymail.com.

NARFE

Bella Vista Chapter 1547 of National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 in the community room of First Community Bank, 21196 U.S. 71 South, Pineville, Mo. A representative from BlueCross Blue Shield will present an update on federal healthcare benefits and premiums for 2022.

Iced tea will be available or you may bring your own beverage. Covid-19 protocols will be in effect. All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Information: (479) 855-1676.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 9 in the Shiloh Meeting Hall on the campus of Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Masks are required for this meeting. This will be a hybrid meeting with Zoom connections for those who cannot attend in person.

The program will be an introduction of the year's study group, titled "Vintage Variations." Leader Marty Benson will demonstrate some of the techniques to be studied, all of which can be found in publications before 1970, and will include a primer on drafting draw downs. All projects can be woven on a four-shaft loom. Contact the club via email to join this study group.

Information: nwahandweaversguild.com or email nwahandweaversguild@gmail.com.

Harmony

Perfect Harmony women's barbershop chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing.

Information: (479) 876-7204 or perfectharmonybv.com.

Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Drive in Bella Vista.

Becky Tomlinson will be teaching a class an African sunset painting. Supplies needed to bring are: a surface to paint on, one large flat brush, one small/medium round brush, one small/medium flat brush, one liner, a pallet, a water container, paper towels and carbon paper. She will supply the paints for this project. A re-purpose table will be set up at each meeting. Our members are asked to bring items that no longer hold your interest and pick up new items to enjoy.

The Ozark Creative Artists offers community service projects, such as, painting memory boxes for hospitals. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization.

Information: Text Lynda at: (262) 308-4454.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike Oct. 13 to Paige, Broadwater and Thunder Canyon falls near Compton. This is an out and back hike of five miles, with three creek crossings. The Thunder Canyon falls trail destination of the hike is narrow and usually slick. Boot traction aids like Yaktrax are helpful there.

Participants will meet at the Buffalo Outdoor Center, 4699 Arkansas 43 in Ponca, at 8:45 a.m. At 9 a.m., we will drive to the trailhead on NC2660 near Compton. There are 2.1 miles of gravel road involved to get to the trailhead. High clearance vehicles are recommended.

Information: (479) 721-2193, munster@olemac.net or bvhikingclub.com.

Astronomers

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society hosts its fall Astro Festival starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. It will be a fun-filled evening with astro crafts; a film festival featuring the movie, "Galileo's Battle for the Heavens"; and participants will all appear as guests on "Global Star Party" with Scott Roberts and Explorer Scientific. The public is invited.

Regular meetings of the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, an amateur astronomy club, are held the second Tuesday each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville.

Information: (928) 651-0334.

Homemakers

Jolly Good Times Extenstion Homemakers Club, founded Sept. 7 in Gravette, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Gravette Community Building.

Officers are Kimee Powers, president; Jacie Luedecke, vice president; Tina Crose and Jennifer Coffman, co-secretaries; Nicole Jowers and Jody Decker, co-treasurers; Sheila Birch and Jaci Weeks, co-chairwomen of the educational committee; and Ashley Ellis, chairwoman of the community service committee. Names were collected for persons interested in serving on the committees.

The name "Jolly Good Times Extenstion Homemakers Club" is a tribute to an earlier Jolly Good Times Club which was organized in 1928 with eight members and had grown to 19 members in 1929 when it was federated with the county as a home demonstration club. Members of the original JGT Club showed items at the county fair and participated in many community service projects before disbanding several years ago.

