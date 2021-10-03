Business news in brief: Collier Drug Store on Dickson recognized for helping Medicare patients

Collier lauded for helping Medicare patients

Collier Drug Store on Dickson Street in Fayetteville has been recognized as a gold level pathway to Medicare pharmacy by FDS Amplicare and HealthPlanOne. FDS Amplicare and HealthPlanOne recognized 100 pharmacies nationwide for providing support to Medicare patients during annual open enrollment. HealthPlanOne is a Medicare and health insurance sales and marketing organization. FDS Amplicare provides software products and services to pharmacies.

Cardiology center earns accreditation

Baptist Health Cardiology Center-Fort Smith's stress testing lab at 1500 Dodson Ave., Suite 60, was recently awarded a three-year term of accreditation in nuclear medicine by the American College of Radiology. The gold accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. The college is a professional medical society.

