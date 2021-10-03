Comets on the rise with Lee

It took one year for Cortez Lee to return Mills to respectability and two years to get the Comets back to the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons.

Year 3 may end up topping them all.

Mills (5-0, 2-0 4A-2) has stormed out of the gates in dominating fashion under Lee, who was hired in the spring of 2019 after spending the previous three years as an assistant coach at White Hall. But the Comets' turnaround since his arrival shouldn't be much of a surprise.

Lee won nearly 70% (65-30) of his games at Dollarway from 2008-15 and took the Cardinals to the 2008 Class 4A state title game in his very first season. He also coached Altheimer from 2000-05 – a run that saw the Red Devils, despite low numbers, reach the third round of the Class 2A state playoffs in 2003. Lee also completed a rare double-double that same year when he took over the Altheimer basketball team early in the season and led them to a state title.

Fast forward to his tenure at Mills, which finish 0-10 the year before Lee was hired. He went 4-6 in his debut season with the Comets and 5-7 in 2020 when they reached the second round of the state playoffs.

Now in his third season, he's got his team playing like a real contender in Class 4A.

"It was a work in progress those first two years," said Lee, whose Comets remained unbeaten by shooting past Central Arkansas Christian 60-16 on Friday night. "It was a bad situation in the beginning when I got here. There weren't many kids except for maybe seven or eight interested in playing, but you know how life goes. God tests you and puts you through things.

"But some of us are born leaders to a degree. So we went out and we got kids to play. We're slowing building, but we're trying to get them to listen and perform to the best of their ability each and every game."

Mills, which is 5-0 for the first time since it reached the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs in 2010, is averaging just under 50 points and has a host of athletes who are garnering attention from NCAA Division I schools.

Junior athlete Jabrae Shaw (5-11, 190), who holds offers from Memphis and Middle Tennessee State, has carried 58 times for 711 yards while scoring 15 total touchdowns. Quarterback Achilles Ringo, a 6-2 sophomore who threw for 451 yards and five touchdowns a week ago against Bald Knob, is 76-of-107 (71%) passing for 1,187 yards and 10 scores on the season. Others, such as juniors Anton Pierce (6-3, 190) DeShawn Williams (5-9, 170) and D.J. Brown (5-9, 170), among others, have also gotten in on the act with stout play.

"Just trying to get these guys to buy in, and I think they have," Lee said. "The kids are doing everything that we've asked of them. When we first got here, even though we've had a few new pieces added to the fold since then, we felt this group would improve just after being in our system for two years. But more than anything, it's the buy in factor.

"We have less amount of idle time because we're doing a whole lot of teaching. Now, we can say some things, guys will execute it and then we're able to move on to the next level of what we're trying to do. It's just a better understanding of everything."

Execution and comprehension were on full display against CAC. Shaw rushed for 115 yards and 3 touchdowns on just 9 carries. He also had a 70-yard interception return for a score. Ringo finished with 200 yards of offense and accounted for two touchdowns while Brown had a pair of scoring runs.

The Comets also held their own defensively against Mustangs quarterback Tyler Williams, who came in averaging 156 yards on the ground. The senior did finish with 121 yards rushing and scored on a 47-yard run.

Respect in Texas

After being forced to find a replacement following a forfeit from fellow 3A-4 Conference member Danville earlier in the week, Booneville put together a last-minute game against a small-school, Texas power and came away with a gutsy showing on the road.

The Bearcats dropped a 57-40 decision at Timpson, which went 14-1 last season and reached the Class 2A Division I state semifinals. The Bears never trailed, but their opponents from Arkansas made them earn the victory.

Booneville (5-1) trailed 27-18 at halftime and 42-32 late in the third before Timpson scored two touchdowns in the middle stages of the fourth to pull away. Quarterback Randon Ray scored four touchdowns for the Bearcats, who matched the Bears in total yardage with 410.

Titanic rise

Jacksonville scored as many points in one night against Watson Chapel as it did in its previous three game combined.

The Titans (1-4, 1-1 5A-Central) picked up their first victory of the season, and in the process, kept the Wildcats winless by grabbing a 36-14 victory in Pine Bluff on Friday. The win also stopped a seven-game losing streak dating back to last season for Jacksonville.

Kentrelle Thompson ran 18 times for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns while Martavian Casey had 109 yards rushing on 12 carries with a score for the Titans, who'll look to make it two in a row next week at home against Maumelle.

Piling them up

There are still 27 days left before Halloween, yet some teams were putting up scary numbers Friday night.

Twenty programs scored at least 50 points in games, with nine of them finished with 60 or more. Pulaski Academy, which is averaging more than 50 points per outing, registered its fourth 60-point plus game of the season while Lavaca's 61 points was the most its scored since the 56 it hung on Union Christian back in 2015.

One of the more surprising scores of the night, however, came in Union County when El Dorado scored a whopping 70 points against Pine Bluff in 6A-East Conference play. Sharmon Rester threw seven touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Winning big

The four winners from the 5A-East Conference on Friday had no intentions of letting their opponents hang around.

Batesville, Wynne, Nettleton and Valley View each won their games by at least 22 points. Batesville beat Paragould and Valley View knocked off Forrest City by identical 37-0 scores. Nettleton also smacked Brookland 47-7.

The closest game came when Wynne skated by Greene County Tech 32-10 after leading 26-3 in the fourth quarter.

Going berserk

Austin Myers had long been considered a top-echelon quarterback in the state, but the numbers he's put up over the past three weeks have been nothing short of amazing.

The senior quarterback threw for 512 yards on 35-of-45 passing and 7 touchdowns in Vilonia's 57-28 victory over previously unbeaten Farmington on Friday. That outing came seven days after he was nearly perfect when he completed 15 of 17 passes for 229 yards and 4 touchdowns against Clarksville.

Two weeks ago in a 40-28 victory over Russellville, Myers was 26 of 38 for 429 yards and 5 more scores. For the year, he's completed 121 of 162 passes (74.7%) for 1,698 yards and 22 touchdowns for the Eagles (5-0, 2-0 5A-West).