Covid-19 cases continue to fall, but governor says threat of surge is reason to get vaccinated

Active covid-19 cases continue to decline in Arkansas, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday that there's no way to know whether another surge is around the corner.

The number of active cases dropped by 358 to 9,543, according to the Arkansas Department of Health's Sunday update.

"The unknown is if there will be another surge this winter," Hutchinson said on Twitter. "If you haven’t received your first dose, put it on the to-do list. It’s our best insurance against cases & hospitalizations."

The Health Department reported 486 new cases across the state. Pulaski County had the highest number of new cases at 55, followed by Washington County with 51 and Benton County with 35.

Hospitalizations for covid-19 remained at 689 over the weekend. The number of those patients on ventilators rose by 23 from Saturday to 206, according to Sunday's update.

On Sunday, 16 more people were reported dead from the virus. The state's death toll since March 2020 now stands at 7,740.

Another 5,284 doses of vaccine were administered as of Sunday afternoon, with 1,916 more Arkansans becoming fully immunized.

More details in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette