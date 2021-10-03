Credit rater warns of debt-spat harm

The United States' sterling credit rating could be downgraded if brinkmanship over raising or suspending the statutory debt limit persists, Fitch Ratings said Friday, the latest warning about the consequences of default.

The credit ratings firm said that it expected Congress to address the debt limit, which controls how much the United States can borrow to fulfill its financial obligations. But if lawmakers are unable to do so by the Oct. 18 deadline that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced last week, the country's AAA rating could be undermined.

A downgrade, while largely symbolic, would deal a blow to America's credibility as a risk-free borrower.

"We view reaching the Treasury's X-date without the debt limit having been raised as the principal tail risk to the U.S. sovereign's willingness and capacity to pay," Fitch said. "If this appeared likely, we would review the U.S. sovereign rating, with probable negative implications."