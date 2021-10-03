EDITORIAL: No time to go wobbly on virus

As folks are starting to shop for pumpkins and set up corn mazes, Arkansas is seeing a bit of mercy from the Delta-fueled covid-19 surge. Since late July the infection numbers have been through the roof and overburdening the Natural State's hospital system.

But covid-19 numbers have been in a decline over the last few days, and with the arrival of cooler weather, it's a welcome relief.

Throughout the pandemic, data has become more important than ever. Folks are constantly looking at new infection numbers, what percentage of the community is vaccinated (hint: not enough), and which regions have the highest hospitalizations.

Data reveals interesting patterns. Doubtless you'll recall months ago when India and the U.K. faced Delta surges. India's brought the nation's health system to its knees, with hospitals begging for oxygen. The U.K.'s surge was no picnic, either.

But eventually the infection numbers started to decline for reasons scientists haven't been able to entirely figure out. Now it looks like the same thing is happening here, and we'll take it. We're not even going to look at the gift horse. Just put it in the barn.

Infection numbers are in decline in other states, too. There's further good news from the CDC if folks are allowed to be optimistic for a moment. The Covid-19 Scenario Modeling Hub has provided a model estimating cases and deaths will likely decline steadily now through the spring without a significant winter surge.

The country may soon have the opportunity for a repeat performance for children under 12 who, up to this point, haven't been able to get vaccinated. That's left them vulnerable with child infections with the return of in-person school.

Pfizer submitted its data for its covid-19 vaccine in 5- to 11-year olds this past week and plans to seek emergency use authorization in the coming weeks. Sources told Reuters that could lead to child vaccinations becoming available by the end of October, assuming the FDA and CDC determine the vaccine is safe for younger users.

What a one-two punch that would be: declining numbers and millions of children getting vaccinated during the holidays. By the spring semester, maybe school quarantine numbers would drop drastically, just in time for baseball.

It's important to emphasize that this isn't the time to stop getting vaccinated. Boosters have been made available for folks who need them, and those segments of society need to march in and get that done soonest.

It's also good to see leaders on opposite ends of the political spectrum come together to provide transparency and, better yet, provide examples that the vaccine is safe. Both Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Joe Biden got booster shots last week.

Arkansas has been given an opportunity to prevent a drastic winter spike like last year. There's a little more breathing room now, and maybe a little more on the way. But we can't use that to get complacent. Arkansans need to prepare for the coming winter when more folks are indoors, and the virus can spread more easily.