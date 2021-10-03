El Dorado eviscerates Pine Bluff

EL DORADO -- A 35-minute delay before kickoff did nothing to cool off El Dorado's offensive firepower.

The Wildcats weathered a big rushing performance by X'Zaevion Barnett and scored its largest point total in decades Friday with a 70-38 victory over Pine Bluff High School in 6A-East football action. The loss is the third-straight for the Zebras (1-3, 0-2 in 6A-East), who haven't won since the Aug. 27 season opener against Watson Chapel.

Barnett rushed for two touchdowns and 212 yards on 16 carries, according to the El Dorado News-Times. Will Howell threw two touchdown passes, one each to Courtney Crutchfield and Blake Hegwood. Glenn Barnes also rushed for a touchdown for Pine Bluff.

The newspaper also reported that El Dorado (3-2, 1-1) scored 70 points for the first time since a 1935 game in which the Wildcats beat Prescott 76-0.

Pine Bluff will host Jonesboro on Friday.

RISON 34, DOLLARWAY 7

At Cardinal Stadium, Dollarway (1-3, 0-2 in 3A-6) is also suffering a three-game skid after the Rison Wildcats (4-1, 2-0) routed the Cardinals.

Rison has won four in a row since losing its season opener to Fordyce. No statistics from Friday's game were available.

On Friday, Dollarway will visit Barton.