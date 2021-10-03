End Of An Era: 'The Lost Highway' remembered at FSRAM

Hot Springs artist David Malcolm Rose remembers driving the old highways back in the day when they brought tourists into small towns instead of skirting around them. As interstates became the favored routes, independent businesses in those communities were lost to national chains of fast-food restaurants and convenience stores.

But Rose wanted to remember, and he began to capture those fading dairy bars and gas stations in photographs. Over the years, those photos became the three-dimensional models now on exhibit at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. His dream when he started was an immersive "super-show" like the Pompeii exhibit he stumbled into in New York; his fondest wish now that he is 73 is that an entity like the museum will take over care of the whole collection.

"As a baby boomer, that cross-country road trip was a rite of passage," Rose says. "I tried to create a portrait of the people who made their living by the side of the road and tell the story of the end of an era."

-- Becca Martin-Brown

FAQ

David Malcolm Rose:

'The Lost Highway'

WHEN -- 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, through Jan. 30

WHERE -- Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave.

COST -- Free

INFO -- 784-2787 or fsram.org