FYI: 'Gear Up: The Science of Bikes' opens at Amazeum

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Oct. 3 (Sunday)

Arkansas Apple Festival -- Ends today, downtown Lincoln. Free. Read more at wcel.nwaonline.com.

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- Drop-in studio & artist demo, 1-5 p.m.; music with Papa Rap, noon-2 p.m.; music with Chris Cameron, 3-4:30 p.m., West Fork Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Designing Women" -- 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, through Oct. 24, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$58. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"Love's Labour's Lost" -- Presented by University Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3, again Oct. 6-10, Mini Greek Amphitheatre, Fine Arts Center, 340 Garland Ave., Fayetteville. Free, but tickets must be reserved online. uark.universitytickets.com.

Oct. 4 (Monday)

"Gear Up: The Science of Bikes" -- Through Jan. 10, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. "Gear Up" contains display bikes from the 1930s through present day and hands-on experiences that demonstrate the forces at play when riding a bicycle. $10. amazeum.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Serendipity Book Club -- 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- Drop-in studio & artist demo, 2-7 p.m., West Fork Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

FPL Fright Nights -- "Goosebumps," 5:30 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Yoga & Art -- 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk at Night -- "Blue Moon" by Lee Child, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk -- With Walton Visiting Writer in Poetry Rachel Mennies, 7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Oct. 5 (Tuesday)

"Patterns of the Past" -- Themed tours of the Hawkins House, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Oct. 30, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Discovering the World -- Great Primary Sources for World History Projects, 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

"The Soldier's Tale" -- A collaboration between the Arkansas Philharmonic and Trike Theatre, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Thaden School in Bentonville. $40. arphil.org.

Oct. 6 (Wednesday)

Empty The Shelters -- Offering $25 adoption fees, Humane Society for Animals in Rogers. Sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation. nwahumanesocietyforanimals.org.

Sensory Friendly Day -- For those with or without special needs, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

Young at Heart Book Club -- "Scythe" by Neal Shusterman, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- Drop-in studio & artist demo, 2-7 p.m.; story time, 5-5:45 p.m., West Fork Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Priceless Night -- Pay as you wish admission, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

Books & Brews -- "The Last Pirate of New York: A Ghost Ship, a Killer, and the Birth of a Gangster Nation" by Rich Cohen, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Outdoor Family Movie -- "Book of Life," 6:30 p.m., J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Gathering Glade at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Oct. 7 (Thursday)

Gallery Talk -- "Selena Forever/Siempre Selena," 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Ozarktober Art Walk -- 5-7 p.m., downtown Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org.

Oct. 8 (Friday)

Vintage Market Days -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 8-9, until 4 p.m. Oct. 10, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5-$10. vintagemarketdays.com.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival -- Featuring "Citizen Ashe," "Forever Majestic," "The Neutral Ground" and more, through Oct. 16, downtown Hot Springs and available streaming at hsdfi.org. $12-$45. hsdfi.org.

Oct. 9 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- Artsy Craftsy, 9 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Stash Bash, Bazaar and Small Quilt Auction -- Hosted by the QUILT Guild of NWA, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Rogers Convention Center. Free admission. Email lspeerster@gmail.com.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- 11 a.m.-5 p.m., ArkanSalsa Festival, downtown Springdale. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk -- Sean Fitzgibbon on his upcoming graphic novel, "What Follows is True: Crescent Hotel," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Tween Night -- That '70s Party, 7-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Oct. 10 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk -- With Sasha Issenberg, author of "The Engagement: America's Quarter-Century Struggle Over Same-Sex Marriage," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Samay: The Passage of Time" -- A Hindustani classical performance presented by the Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation and featuring the Flute Sisters, 4 p.m., Kalaloka Institute of Fine Arts, 1380 S.W. Westpark Drive in Bentonville or online. $10-$20. Email info@ra-veculturalfoundation.org.

On Show

Prairie Grove Heritage Museum -- 9 a.m.-noon every Saturday, 311 E. Buchanan St. in Prairie Grove. Free, but donations are welcome. Email prairiegrovehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

Terra Studios Grand Reopening -- Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road in Fayetteville. Free. 643-3185 or terrastudios.com. Masks required.

"Intimate Immensity" -- Paintings by Adam Fulwiler and drawings and sculptural objects by Christian Schultz, through Oct. 22, 211 South in Bentonville. Email curator Kellie Lehr at kellie.lehr@gmail.com.

"BRAIN TO BRAIN PAPER PLANE" -- Through Nov. 8, Famous Hardware, 113 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Free. factoryobscura.com/news/downtown-springdale.

"Eureka on Film" -- 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., closed Sunday & Wednesday, through mid-November, Eureka Springs Historical Museum, 95 S. Main St. in Eureka Springs. $5; ages 6 & younger free. 253-9417 or eurekaspringshistoricalmuseum.org.

"Gone Fishing!" -- A new photo exhibit, through Dec. 11, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

North Forest Lights -- Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. $7-$22; kids 6 and younger free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Selena Forever/Siempre Selena" -- Through Jan. 10, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

