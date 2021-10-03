Georgia bulldozers

ATHENS, Ga. -- The Arkansas Razorbacks were the not ready for prime time players Saturday at No. 2 Georgia.

The Bulldogs put an end to the No. 8 University of Arkansas' feisty 4-0 start and rise into the top 10 with suffocating defense and a punishing run game, scoring three first-quarter touchdowns and cruising to a 37-0 victory before a crowd of 92,746 at Sanford Stadium.

"We've got to get better, and we will, but today they just outphysicaled us and played bully ball on us and made us like it," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "We didn't like it, but there was nothing we could do about it at times ... because they were just rolling us out of there on both sides of the line of scrimmage."

The penalty-prone Razorbacks (4-1, 1-1 SEC) were shut out for the first time since a 38-0 loss at Missouri in the season finale on Nov. 23, 2018.

Georgia (5-0, 3-0 SEC), which has designs on another SEC championship and College Football Playoff slot, outgained the Razorbacks 345-162 in total offense in the turnover-free affair.

"They have to this point by far [be] the best football team we've played," Pittman said. "They're big, they're physical. Kirby had his team ready and I didn't. That's the bottom line. A lot of mistakes in the game, but the bottom line is we're just not where we need to be physically yet, because they dominated us on both sides of the ball."

Georgia, which won 62-0 at Vanderbilt last week, notched its first back-to-back shutouts since 2006 and its first consecutive shutouts of SEC teams since 1980. The Bulldogs shut out a top 10 team for the third time in school history, following a 42-0 win over Georgia Tech in 1942 and a 21-0 win over Alabama in 1976.

Georgia ran 57 times for 273 yards and passed just 11 times for 72 yards.

"It's called scheme," Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said. "It's not a reinvigorated run game as much as it is you take what they give you. And we felt like it was important to play the game, be patient, but aggressive.

"I would have definitely thought there would be 53 or 57 runs this game because that was the kind of game plan we needed to approach it with."

Arkansas was plagued by penalties and could not establish anything on offense. The Razorbacks were flagged 13 times for 101 yards and had back-to-back third down plays on defense in the second half with five combined penalties.

The Razorbacks' first offensive snaps in both halves featured false-start penalties, both by right tackle Dalton Wagner.

"Obviously the noise played a big factor in the first half," Wagner said. "Just hard to ... we made too many mistakes. There is no excuse for it: No noise, no nothing. We made mistakes that shouldn't have happened."

Arkansas had overcome penalty problems to start 4-0 but they were nearly a three touchdown underdog in their first top 10 matchup since the 2011 regular-season finale against LSU. The Bulldogs flexed their muscles in every area of the game to smash any upset hopes by the Hogs.

"That's a really good football team," Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan said. "So you've got to be able to say the facts right there.

"We came in thinking we would have to play a perfect game to be able to win this game. Just be us. And we didn't win in any of the three phases -- special teams, offense or defense -- and it showed.

Zamir White scored three touchdowns, including one on a blocked punt in the first-quarter blitz, and rushed for 87 yards to lead the Bulldogs.

Georgia started Stetson Bennett at quarterback with JT Daniels sidelined by a lat muscle injury and Bennett completed 7 of 11 passes for 72 yards.

The Bulldogs didn't need to pass. Not after gouging the Hogs for 273 rushing yards on 57 carries and controlling the clock with a time of possession edge of 32:31 to 19:14.

Arkansas had gotten good mileage out of three-man fronts in slowing the run games of Texas and Texas A&M, but the Bulldogs had answers.

"We knew going in if they were going to try to play three down lineman, they were gonna try to play dime personnel with six DBs on the field, they were just asking ... they were basically challenging us, can we run the ball," Bennett said. "And they're saying we couldn't and we said we could today."

KJ Jefferson, who started slowly during practices last week while recovering from a sore knee, completed 8 of 13 passes for 65 yards. He rushed eight times for 5 yards, which included 3 sacks for 21 yards in losses.

Georgia shut down Arkansas' top offensive weapons, limiting Treylon Burks to 10 yards on three receptions and Trelon Smith to 4 rushing yards. AJ Green led the Razorbacks with 28 rushing yards while Raheim Sanders added 21.

Arkansas had seven three-and-outs on offense, did not take a snap inside the Georgia 20-yard line and came close to scoring only twice.

The Razorbacks drove 55 yards on 12 plays on a series that straddled the first and second quarters, helped by Sanders' tackle-breaking 22 yard gain with a pass on the right edge.

That sequence, with Georgia leading 21-0, reached third and 5 at the Bulldogs' 20, where Jefferson was stopped for no gain on a keeper at right guard.

Freshman kicker Cam Little, who started his career with eight consecutive made field goals, missed wide right from 37 yards.

Late in the game, Malik Hornsby directed a 60-yard drive against Georgia reserves. He took a deep shot from the Georgia 45 for Jaqualyn Crawford that was just out of reach at the goal line. John David White caught a 19-yard pass to the Bulldogs' 15 on the final snap.

Arkansas had not allowed any first-quarter points through the first month, but the Bulldogs decisively put an end to that trend on the game's first possession after the Razorbacks won the coin flip and elected to defer to the second half.

Georgia marched methodically toward the end zone with three runs of 9-plus yards, a 16-yard reception by Ladd McConkey and a pass interference call against Arkansas corner Montaric Brown.

White capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown. After the Razorbacks went three and out with a pair of false starts, the Bulldogs ripped off a 12-play scoring drive with just one pass play, making it 14-0 on Kendall Milton's 1-yard run.

"It surprised me that they came out and scored and how easily they did it, really," Morgan said. "But after the first two touchdowns we gave up, we did a good job of stopping the run for the most part and being able to get off the field. They had a field goal, they had a blocked kick. As a defense, we made the adjustments."

The Razorbacks went backward again on their next possession. With Reid Bauer in punt position from the 8, the Bulldogs overloaded the middle, Dan Jackson came free and blocked the punt and White recovered in the end zone to make it 21-0.

Arkansas' best drive of the day came next but the field goal miss put the wind out of its sails and the offense produced two more three-and-outs to end the half with Georgia in complete control.