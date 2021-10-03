Give and let give

Beverly Morrow, Tamika Edwards and Dr. Jerrilyn Jones were honored before live and virtual audiences at Power of the Purse, the Women's Foundation Arkansas fundraising luncheon held Sept. 22 in the Wally Allen Ballroom of the Statehouse Convention Center.

Martie North Hamilton and Scott Hamilton were co-chairs and hosts of the event, which began with a welcome by Dr. Sarah Beth Estes, foundation board president and also included remarks by Anna Beth Gorman, foundation executive director.

Morrow, a retired entrepreneur, community advocate and Arkansas Children's Hospital board chairwoman, was recognized as the foundation's 2021 Woman of the Year in Philanthropy. Edwards, special advisor to the chief executive officer of Central Arkansas Water, was named the 2021 Woman of the Year in Business. Jones -- an associate professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and medical director of the Office of Preparedness and Emergency Response Systems, Arkansas Department of Health -- is the 2021 Arkansas First Lady's Woman in Public Service. Each woman was introduced via video and, after receiving her award, sat down and answered questions during an onstage interview.

The programs of the Women's Foundation Arkansas, including Girls of Promise and the Women Empowered initiative, were showcased during the luncheon. Also highlighting the day were donation drawings for jewelry from Sissy's Log Cabin and e-passes from Southwest Airlines.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams