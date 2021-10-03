North Little Rock notebook

Hispanic Heritage event rescheduled

Because of this weekend's weather forecast, the Hispanic Heritage Month Art and Food Festival has been moved to next Saturday.

The festival was originally scheduled for this Saturday, but expected rainfall prompted organizers to delay it. The event will take place at Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock and is free to attend.

The festival will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature food, art and live music.

Ballet to kick off 'The Great Gatsby'

The great American novel, "The Great Gatsby," will come to life in North Little Rock on Oct. 21-24 when Ballet Arkansas premieres its take on the book.

Ballet Arkansas will make its "multimedia-infused world premiere" of "The Great Gatsby" at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College Center for Humanities and Performing Arts.

Ballet Arkansas and Cranford Co., which helped design the ballet, promise that their take on the famous novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald "is filled with glitz, glamour and murder."