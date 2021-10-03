Happy birthday (Oct. 3): Cosmic forces conspire to concoct a love potion. Crushes intensify; affection grows. You'll keep your light shining bright by going where its radiance is celebrated. You'll get a lucky break, and your talent will be put to use, earning you more money than you anticipated. Family credits your support for their success.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Maybe money can't buy happiness, but a lack of funds doesn't come with a lot of smiles either. Do what you need to do to make yourself comfortable with the financial end of things. Communicate your needs and wishes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Adaptability is your superpower today, and you can get used to almost anything. The question is: Which tolerable thing benefits you? Just because you can be flexible doesn't mean you should be.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): People frequently say they wish they had started sooner. Wishes having to do with time travel are, ironically, a waste of time. Start now and you won't have to worry about it.

CANCER (June 22- July 22): You're coming to a realization about an arrangement. Your true feelings will be amplified. If you are inwardly revolting, it's about to get very "outward" indeed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Anyone can express tenderness when it's obviously the expected tone. Tenderness expressed when it doesn't need to be will stand out in the best way. Your tender heart will give and receive.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You will be extremely transparent. Your face will betray your heart's confidence, telling people what you mean to keep to yourself. This could liberate you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Consciously or not, you tend toward relationships with people who are different from you. This benefits you in many ways. It broadens your awareness and gives you access to new resources.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The person who makes you laugh isn't the same one as the person you go to for favors. Both are necessary in your network, which is becoming vast and varied.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Understanding your own motives will lead to a change in your goals. The one you decide to pursue will bring you skills, friends and joy beyond expectation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Writer Henry Adams said, "Friends are born, not made." Whether or not you agree, you'll soon meet someone with whom you have an instantaneous connection.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Handle complex problems; you have the mind for it. As for the resources, though they might not be available at this very second, they will magically come to hand once the plan is in motion.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You are loyal and protective. Today you'll be on guard against anyone who dares to move in on your territory. And for those who have gained your trust, your world will be wide open.

MESSAGE OF AN AIR SIGN TRINE

Mercury and Jupiter in a social air sign trine is a reminder that, on some level, everyone longs to be understood. Few know how to go about it. To reveal more only complicates things, as does explaining yourself. Instead, seek first to understand others. In the process of getting to know them, you will be known by them.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

From peacock feathers to bright butterfly wings, nature is abundant with attractive, mesmerizing evolutions. It’s a new moon week, and this time, the fresh-start lunar energy circles around the realm of relationships and art. The sun and moon in Libra create an ideal atmosphere for exploring and experimenting with the things that attract us to one another.

The Libra new moon is also a time to start new with partnerships, forgive, forget and, more importantly, create new intentions for the relationship. Relationships are always bigger than the sum of their parts because they are made up of overlapping entities. Each relationship between two people happens in three places. It happens in the mind of person one, the mind of person two and in the realm of the relationship itself, which is a blended entity with its own chemical and spiritual composition.

The Libra moon is for respecting the unique qualities of relationships, celebrating them for what they add to life and recognizing what’s working or not about them so we can build more beneficial bonds in the future.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Gwen Stefani exemplifies Libran artistry. Her natal sun, Mercury, Jupiter and Uranus are all in Libra, naming the two robust forces of her astrological chart as relationships and art. Because her personal life is a source of both creativity and intrigue, Stefani leans into her Neptune in Scorpio to protect the privacy of those nearest and dearest to her.