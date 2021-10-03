Sections
I-55 bridge inspection requires lane closures in east Arkansas

by Noel Oman | Today at 3:18 a.m.

A routine inspection of the Interstate 55 bridge over the Mississippi River between West Memphis and Memphis will require lane closings for four days in each of the next two weeks beginning Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The outside southbound lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Thursday, weather permitting. The outside northbound lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Oct. 11-14.

The inspection began in August but was delayed because of mechanical issues, the department said. Orange cones, signs and Arkansas Highway Police officers will control traffic.

Print Headline: I-55 bridge inspection to close lanes

