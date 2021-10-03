In the beginning ...

Some of us are old enough to remember when Tom Cotton was called a crazy man for suggesting that the covid-19 virus might have come from a lab in China.

Just because the place where the virus was first spotted--Wuhan, China--also has the well-known Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory facility, and just because that place researches dangerous pathogens, and just because it's near a market where scientists think the virus may have first appeared in humans, doesn't mean it didn't jump from a bat. Or something.

Word came earlier last week that the World Health Organization is restarting its investigation to find the origins of the covid-19 virus. Experts say the trail is growing cold, and time is running out to find the culprit(s)/accidental leak.

From the Wall Street Journal: "A new team of about 20 scientists--including specialists in laboratory safety and bio- security and geneticists and animal- disease experts versed in how viruses spill over from nature--is being assembled with a mandate to hunt for new evidence in China and elsewhere."

Time is a concern. Apparently antibodies can fade away into undetectable levels after more than a year in storage. That is, if blood samples aren't completely thrown away in bureaucratic house-cleanings.

The ChiComs on the Chinese mainland don't want to be the focus of this investigation. They insist that the investigation dilute resources by focusing some of the questions on the United States and other countries, who might have snuck into China in the dead of night to release this virus that has killed nearly 5 million people worldwide.

Now that's a conspiracy theory. But one so unbelievable that perhaps the only people who would suggest it would be on state media controlled by CCP, the Chinese Communist Party, not to be confused with the late and unlamented CCCP, as in the former Soviet Union. Although the two are close cousins.

The new WHO team will look into whether this virus could have come from a lab. So it's gone from what The Washington Post called a "fringe theory" in February of last year to a real focus of a UN investigation in only a year and a half.

It's hopeful, but doubtful, that the new investigation will have more luck than the previous one. Earlier this year, the WHO visited Wuhan, but the Red Chinese were so unhelpful that investigators walked away without having solved anything. And the new team doesn't even have permission to visit China yet. Much less visit Wuhan, look at records, and ask fresh questions of officials there.

Whether the WHO can insist is also doubtful. It has as much muscle as any other United Nations committee. But the United States and the rest of the free world can insist on some answers and real data. We'd like to know if this could happen again.

Well, we already know it could happen again. What we'd like to know are the odds. And whether the ChiComs have learned anything about laboratory security yet.