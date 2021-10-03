Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Story ideas iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Incorporations

Today at 1:00 a.m.

Benton County

Double Click LLC, Tanner David Sutton, 3001 S.W. Wargate Ave., Bentonville

Brightwater Digital LLC, Joshua Dover, 710 W. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs

Ozark Lawn Professionals LLC, Samuel Emerson, 15222 Lakewood Drive, Lowell

Marble Snap Studio LLC, Kaerina Gregory, 1900 W. Magnolia St., Rogers

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter Of NBMBAA, Vonnice Jeanine Boone, 6606 W. Cambridge Ave., Cave Springs

Bear Mountain Farms LLC, Chad Bugos, 4125 Caerleon Circle, Bentonville

Wilson Negotiation Group LLC, Rob Wilson, 10731 Prairie Creek North Road, Rogers

Hadland Consulting LLC, Peter J. Vold, 85 Stonehaven Drive, Bella Vista

Wildcat Creek Design LLC, Russell Jay Thomas, 410 Willington Lane, Bentonville

John Be Loved LLC, Bryson Hill, 1575 Winters St., Pea Ridge

AAA Pro Embroidery LLC, Roger Clower, 1404 Gooseneck Lane, Cave Springs

Rooster Coffee Labs LLC, Roger Clower, 1404 Gooseneck Lane, Cave Springs

Corbin Real Estate LLC, Shelcey Corbin, 2305 N. Carl St., Siloam Springs

SRRGP Properties LLC, Ganeshkumar Ramasamy, 1211 Brandon Way, Bentonville

American Law Shield Advantage LLC, Houston W. Beckham, 2507 Lakewood Drive, Lowell

Ridge Volleyball Club, Sean Alan Goldberg, 14468 Gann Ridge Road, Garfield

Porter Consulting Experts LTD, Noel Suzanne Porter, 28 Baker Drive, Bella Vista

Ventris Cove LLC, Robert P. McKinney, 3333 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 410, Rogers

Pedigree Real Estate LLC, William Allen Ball, 13422 Arkansas 72 West, Hiwasse

Blackstone Capital LLC, Travis Swanson, 302 Egan Lane, Cave Springs

Yellow Buttercup LLC, Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers

Rcastro LLC, Ralph Castro, 1 Fyfield Circle, Bella Vista

Noth LLC, Nancy Cullins, 6 Pembroke Circle, Bella Vista

Aestheticsnova LLC, Fatima Jazmin Alejandro-Perez , 1613 S. 11th Place, Rogers

Todd's Mobile Detailing LLC, Todd Padilla, 770 Spicewood Trail, Centerton

Hollipop LLC, Holli Mayer, 3913 S.W. Hawthorne St., Bentonville

NWA Junior Olympic Gymnastics Fund, Natania M. Davis, 204 N.E. Lakeview Terrace, Bentonville

Old Missouri Land Development LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

McGinley Squared LLC, Maria McGinley, 49 Cullen Hills Drive, Bella Vista

Pedigree Place PR LLC, William Allen Ball, 53 Kintyre Drive, Bella Vista

Bentonville HW Studio LLC, Joseph William Thompson, 11 N.E. Dawn Hills Drive, Bentonville

Believers Detailing LLC, James Jensen, 2117 Cedar Circle, Gentry

Fleeman Family LP III, Rosalyn Cole, 401 S.E. Plaza Ave., Suite 15, Bentonville

NWAJM#4 LLC, Nick Morgan, 387 N. Robin Road, Gentry

Major League Auto LLC, Bryan Bingham, 1308 Park St., Lowell

Thinking Conac LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Michael Wakefield LLC, Michael Wakefield, 504 Henry St., Bentonville

Vaichi Estates LLC, Jeeva Ramadoss, 2400 S.W. Worthington Ave., Bentonville

Judy & Jean Handmade Goods LLC, Mariah Christ, 4701 S.W. Jamison Circle, Suite 306, Bentonville

Brimwoods Real Estate Holdings LLC, Norman R. Vantine, 10 Bluestem Lane, Bentonville

Cerasale Therapy Group LLC, Christina Cerasale, 1914 Florence Ave., Lowell

MGV Body Shop LLC, Marvyn Guzman Velasquez, 4212 N.E. Hudson Road, Rogers

Shaz & Sons LLC, Shahzad Aslam, 1805 S.W. Ashbury St., Bentonville

Pure Fitness 4 Life LLC, Michelle Gill, 4517 W. Willowridge Way, Rogers

Bonnie-Coat LLC, Courtney G. Fortson, 3301 S. Market St., Suite 211, Rogers

Silver Lining Housing LLC, Courtney G. Fortson, 3301 S. Market St., Suite 211, Rogers

Cumbre Concrete Solution LLC, Freddy V. Alas, 19513 Old Springtown Road, Gentry

ATS Anesthesia LLC, Alex Stanfill, 4650 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 202, Rogers

Whipsaw LLC, Daniel Yates, 205 Main St. S.E., Gravette

Minlp2 LLC, Monica Herrera-Hernandez, 904 S.E. Fourth St., Bentonville

Minlp3 LLC, Monica Herrera-Hernandez, 904 S.E. Fourth St., Bentonville

Hammer Time Ventures LLC, Andrew Tyler Isabell, 303 Willington Lane, Bentonville

The Party Crashers LLC, Violeta J. Ramirez, 2011 S. B Place, Rogers

Carroll County

Can-Am Enterprises LLC, Dalton Lee Williams, 1326 Carroll 410, Berryville

Ms Kittys New & Used Thrift Shopinc, Christie Ball, 4052 E. Van Buren St., D, Eureka Springs

PA Kings Autogroup LLC, Alfredo Sanchez Ortiz, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Dry Fork Firearms LLC, Keeton Villines, 4444 U.S. 412, Berryville

Madison County

Little Capital 2 LLC, W. Ross Little Jr., 2730 Arkansas 23, Combs

Natural State Flower Farm LLC, Brenda Embry, 1654 Madison 7755, Huntsville

La Quebrada Mexican Restaurant LLC, Esther Ortega Gachuzo, 703 Skyline Drive, Apt B., Huntsville

Washington County

Razor-Ace Development LLC, Reese Taylor, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Gallegos Lifestyle Practice And Design LLC, Crystal Gallegos, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Sandven Consulting LLC, Martha Sandven, 345 Davis St., West Fork

T. Gross Investment Properties LLC, Tyler Jonathan Gross, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Ozark Mickey LLC, Michael Hundley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Trails Depot 16 SPE LLC, Gary Rauscher, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Mmaroofing.us LLC, Clayton Collins Wilhite, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Depot 16 Property Investors LLC, Gary Rauscher, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

KJJ Investment Group Of NWA LLC, Jason H. Gilbert, 3608 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 202, Fayetteville

Cozyspot Rentals BNB LLC, Madhura Borikar, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Cottages Depot 16 Spe LLC, Gary Rauscher, 70 E. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Mariees Kloset LLC, Jada Burgess, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Ortega Depot 16 Spe LLC, Gary Rauscher, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Gochi Construction LLC, Ramon Gochi III, 3077 N. Down Ave., Fayetteville

Country Meadows Depot 16 SPE LLC, Gary Rauscher, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

River City Graphics Co. LLC, Rex Stephen, 2657 Crabapple Ave., Springdale

Fountain Trucking LLC, Taylor Fountain, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Heath Kelley Photography LLC, Heath Kelley, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Lush Boutique & Gifts LLC, Ragan McCollough, 2694 Westminster Lane, Springdale

Ramzpaul LLC, Paul Ramsey, 1840 N. Leverett Ave., No. 7, Fayetteville

Five Strong Property Management LLC, Heather Armstrong, 2140 N. College Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Sandy Days LLC, Chancery Martin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Sedlak Design LLC, David Sedlak, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Valormill LLC, John S. La Tour, 5371 Old Mill Road, Springdale

36 North Capital Management LLC, Mark Andrew Fowler, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Thinkdigi Pro LLC, Judy Woods, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

AMZ Ventures LLC, Christina Sass, 4355 E. Troon Drive, Fayetteville

Fairness Corp., George Shelton, 31 E. Center St., Suite 300, Fayetteville

Wwmedia LLC, Robert Duane Howard, 2763 N. Shadybrook Cove, Fayetteville

Pics By Paige S. LLC, Paige Seidenschwarz, 4142 W. Song Bird Place, Fayetteville

Jairo Home Builder LLC, Jairo Martinez, 5839 W. Dot Tipton Road, Fayetteville

Jenny's Bistro Bon Appetit LLC, Jenny Storey, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Wood Property Inspections LLC, Seth Wood, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Mountain View Boys LLC, Lee Sun Dobbins, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Backwoods Lawn & Land LLC, Eric Stafford, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Arkansas Luxury Hardscapes Design And Build LLC, Moises Martinez-Marcial, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Lights Over Hot Springs LLC, Thomas Towler, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Elaine Holdings LLC, Dominique Washington, 598 Quartz Way, Springdale

Strictly Sweets 21 LLC, Stephanie Snead, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Mullen Hauling LLC, Andy Mullen, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Arkblue Transport LLC, Matt Lipscomb, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Jaime Love Medium Psychic LLC, Jaime Mitchell, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Township Plaza LLC, Michael Rapella, 2410 N. College Ave., Suite 3, Fayetteville

White River Cold Storage LLC, Michael Jones, 4255 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Lemontree Cleaning LLC, Tamara Lynn Gordon, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Team Talk Mental Health.Com LLC, Jimmy Lee Luster, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Wapiti Realty Professionals LLC, Michael B. Harris, 2339 Madison 6001, Elkins

Omnismile DDS PLLC, Andrew Johnson, 1134 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville

Daniella Trucking LLC, Luis Daniel Abrigo, 2209 S. Thompson St., Suite B-1, Springdale

Newlin Road Properties LLC, Mark Keathley, 18245 Alpine Road, West Fork

Rainer's Logistics LLC, Michael K. Rainer Sr., 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Yellow Door Rentals LLC, Nicholas Stuart Wolfenden, 515 S. Church Ave., Fayetteville

Jeremiah Holder's Kennels LLC, Jeremiah Franklin Holder, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

NWA Desi Traders LLC, Aravind Kumar Serikar, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Southern Drawl Logistics LLC, Regan Jo Hardy, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Neziri Retail LLC, Madalyn Jane Neziri, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Rai & Pandher Investments Inc., Hardep Singh, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Arkansas Plumbing Diagnostic & Repair LLC, Zachary Treat, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Patriot Celebrations LLC, Adam Keeley, 12982 Zeigler Drive, Springdale

Fauxcet List LLC, Aubrey Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Premier Spirits Of Fayetteville LLC, Rayburn W. Green, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 200, Fayetteville

Mar's Bookkeeping & Tax Services LLC, Mar Hurbines, 3782 Shade Tree Lane, Springdale

Q&K Transportation LLC, Keante Turner, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Osage Creek Dispensary LLC, Rayburn W. Green, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 200, Fayetteville

Low End Bros LLC, Clay Russell, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Polished Concrete Specialties LLC, Cesar Nunez Jr., 1539 Sedonia St., Springdale

Vin-28 Solaris Vaccines LLC, R. Calvin Goforth, 535 W. Research Center Blvd., Suite 135, Fayetteville

Waya LLC, Vicki D. Bronson, 4375 N. Vantage, Suite 405, Fayetteville

Starkey Enterprises LLC, Megan Starkey, 2596 S. Barrington Road, Tontitown

SJT Mejias Construction LLC, Luis Felipe Mejia, 821 Woodbridge Drive, Springdale

Inspired Hired Hands Landscaping & Maintenance LLC, Jamekio Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Thalia Ballinger LLC, Thalia Ballinger, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Mato LLC, Vicki D. Bronson, 4375 N. Vantage Drive, Suite 405, Fayetteville

Global Kindness Foundation Inc., Jonathan Cigainero, 2405 N. Old Wire Road, Fayetteville

TLKA Holdings LLC, Trevor Lavy, 3401 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

R&R Minerals LLC, Joseph Reece, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

V Pluming LLC, Jose Vargas, 2107 Pin Oak Drive, Springdale

Bubs & Sis Properties LLC, Brent Jennings, 909 E. Rolling Hills Drive, Fayetteville

Spoke Electric Bikes LLC, Ryan Hardin, 802 N. Park Ave., Fayetteville

Kpjones Logistics LLC, Keith Jones, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Kingdom Men Trucking LLC, Dekeetrick Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

JC Winters Classic Vending LLC, Jack Spellerberg, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Christie Keller DNP PLLC, Christie Keller, 2233 N. Green Acres Road, Fayetteville

Essential Cleaners LLC, Ashley Nichole Hayes, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

VLK Software Services LLC, Sachethana Pathirage, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

The Inward Experience LLC, Arshion Wade, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Printed Celebrations LLC, Corrie Langford, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Flexcare Medical Services Arkansas LLC, Aaron Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Mila Ventures Group LLC, Israel Romero Gutierrez, 3437 E. Madison Drive, Fayetteville

Natural State-An Acton Acadamy Inc., Regan Myers, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

NFG Offroad Customz LLC, Joseph Jennings McWilliams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Bodark Products Co. LLC, David Lee Johnson, 2535 N. Elizabeth Ave., Fayetteville

Brush Creek Goshen LLC, Lacount Reber, 21348 Fire Tower Road, Elkins

Bellamy Grey Ranch LLC, Trent Harvey, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Imagine Creative Design LLC, Mary Megan Imhoff, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Melmar LLC, Ted Belden, 504 E. Lafayette St., Fayetteville

Siding 503 Inc., Cesar E. Polanco, 1299 Electric Ave., Suite C210, Springdale

Vg Home Improvement LLC, Jose O. Villanueva Guevara, 1912 Sweetwater Ranch Ave., Springdale

1618 Certified Entertainment LLC, Henry Robinson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Chisley Unique Flavor Seasoning LLC, Gregory Chisley Sr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Bcw2-1 LLC, Ted Belden, 504 E. Lafayette St., Fayetteville

Bcw2-2 LLC, Ted Belden, 504 E. Lafayette St., Fayetteville

Bcw2-3 LLC, Ted Belden, 504 E. Lafayette St., Fayetteville

The Copper Cactus LLC, Karina Prouty, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Techo Solar LLC, Jeffrey Dean Hooe, 1323 E. Township St., Fayetteville

Anselmo's Custom Concrete Inc., Anselmo Cruz, 22495 Whipporwill Lane, Springdale

Natural State Residential Services LLC, Charles Dimassimo, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

North Graham Road LLC, Joseph Shoemaker, 2871 Chapman Ave., Springdale

Pilgrim Logging LLC, Roy Garland Pilgrim, 15187 Trace Branch Road, West Fork.

Print Headline: Incorporations

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT