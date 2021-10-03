Incorporations

Benton County
Double Click LLC, Tanner David Sutton, 3001 S.W. Wargate Ave., Bentonville
Brightwater Digital LLC, Joshua Dover, 710 W. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs
Ozark Lawn Professionals LLC, Samuel Emerson, 15222 Lakewood Drive, Lowell
Marble Snap Studio LLC, Kaerina Gregory, 1900 W. Magnolia St., Rogers
The Northwest Arkansas Chapter Of NBMBAA, Vonnice Jeanine Boone, 6606 W. Cambridge Ave., Cave Springs
Bear Mountain Farms LLC, Chad Bugos, 4125 Caerleon Circle, Bentonville
Wilson Negotiation Group LLC, Rob Wilson, 10731 Prairie Creek North Road, Rogers
Hadland Consulting LLC, Peter J. Vold, 85 Stonehaven Drive, Bella Vista
Wildcat Creek Design LLC, Russell Jay Thomas, 410 Willington Lane, Bentonville
John Be Loved LLC, Bryson Hill, 1575 Winters St., Pea Ridge
AAA Pro Embroidery LLC, Roger Clower, 1404 Gooseneck Lane, Cave Springs
Rooster Coffee Labs LLC, Roger Clower, 1404 Gooseneck Lane, Cave Springs
Corbin Real Estate LLC, Shelcey Corbin, 2305 N. Carl St., Siloam Springs
SRRGP Properties LLC, Ganeshkumar Ramasamy, 1211 Brandon Way, Bentonville
American Law Shield Advantage LLC, Houston W. Beckham, 2507 Lakewood Drive, Lowell
Ridge Volleyball Club, Sean Alan Goldberg, 14468 Gann Ridge Road, Garfield
Porter Consulting Experts LTD, Noel Suzanne Porter, 28 Baker Drive, Bella Vista
Ventris Cove LLC, Robert P. McKinney, 3333 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 410, Rogers
Pedigree Real Estate LLC, William Allen Ball, 13422 Arkansas 72 West, Hiwasse
Blackstone Capital LLC, Travis Swanson, 302 Egan Lane, Cave Springs
Yellow Buttercup LLC, Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers
Rcastro LLC, Ralph Castro, 1 Fyfield Circle, Bella Vista
Noth LLC, Nancy Cullins, 6 Pembroke Circle, Bella Vista
Aestheticsnova LLC, Fatima Jazmin Alejandro-Perez , 1613 S. 11th Place, Rogers
Todd's Mobile Detailing LLC, Todd Padilla, 770 Spicewood Trail, Centerton
Hollipop LLC, Holli Mayer, 3913 S.W. Hawthorne St., Bentonville
NWA Junior Olympic Gymnastics Fund, Natania M. Davis, 204 N.E. Lakeview Terrace, Bentonville
Old Missouri Land Development LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
McGinley Squared LLC, Maria McGinley, 49 Cullen Hills Drive, Bella Vista
Pedigree Place PR LLC, William Allen Ball, 53 Kintyre Drive, Bella Vista
Bentonville HW Studio LLC, Joseph William Thompson, 11 N.E. Dawn Hills Drive, Bentonville
Believers Detailing LLC, James Jensen, 2117 Cedar Circle, Gentry
Fleeman Family LP III, Rosalyn Cole, 401 S.E. Plaza Ave., Suite 15, Bentonville
NWAJM#4 LLC, Nick Morgan, 387 N. Robin Road, Gentry
Major League Auto LLC, Bryan Bingham, 1308 Park St., Lowell
Thinking Conac LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Michael Wakefield LLC, Michael Wakefield, 504 Henry St., Bentonville
Vaichi Estates LLC, Jeeva Ramadoss, 2400 S.W. Worthington Ave., Bentonville
Judy & Jean Handmade Goods LLC, Mariah Christ, 4701 S.W. Jamison Circle, Suite 306, Bentonville
Brimwoods Real Estate Holdings LLC, Norman R. Vantine, 10 Bluestem Lane, Bentonville
Cerasale Therapy Group LLC, Christina Cerasale, 1914 Florence Ave., Lowell
MGV Body Shop LLC, Marvyn Guzman Velasquez, 4212 N.E. Hudson Road, Rogers
Shaz & Sons LLC, Shahzad Aslam, 1805 S.W. Ashbury St., Bentonville
Pure Fitness 4 Life LLC, Michelle Gill, 4517 W. Willowridge Way, Rogers
Bonnie-Coat LLC, Courtney G. Fortson, 3301 S. Market St., Suite 211, Rogers
Silver Lining Housing LLC, Courtney G. Fortson, 3301 S. Market St., Suite 211, Rogers
Cumbre Concrete Solution LLC, Freddy V. Alas, 19513 Old Springtown Road, Gentry
ATS Anesthesia LLC, Alex Stanfill, 4650 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 202, Rogers
Whipsaw LLC, Daniel Yates, 205 Main St. S.E., Gravette
Minlp2 LLC, Monica Herrera-Hernandez, 904 S.E. Fourth St., Bentonville
Minlp3 LLC, Monica Herrera-Hernandez, 904 S.E. Fourth St., Bentonville
Hammer Time Ventures LLC, Andrew Tyler Isabell, 303 Willington Lane, Bentonville
The Party Crashers LLC, Violeta J. Ramirez, 2011 S. B Place, Rogers
Carroll County
Can-Am Enterprises LLC, Dalton Lee Williams, 1326 Carroll 410, Berryville
Ms Kittys New & Used Thrift Shopinc, Christie Ball, 4052 E. Van Buren St., D, Eureka Springs
PA Kings Autogroup LLC, Alfredo Sanchez Ortiz, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Dry Fork Firearms LLC, Keeton Villines, 4444 U.S. 412, Berryville
Madison County
Little Capital 2 LLC, W. Ross Little Jr., 2730 Arkansas 23, Combs
Natural State Flower Farm LLC, Brenda Embry, 1654 Madison 7755, Huntsville
La Quebrada Mexican Restaurant LLC, Esther Ortega Gachuzo, 703 Skyline Drive, Apt B., Huntsville
Washington County
Razor-Ace Development LLC, Reese Taylor, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Gallegos Lifestyle Practice And Design LLC, Crystal Gallegos, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Sandven Consulting LLC, Martha Sandven, 345 Davis St., West Fork
T. Gross Investment Properties LLC, Tyler Jonathan Gross, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Ozark Mickey LLC, Michael Hundley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Trails Depot 16 SPE LLC, Gary Rauscher, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Mmaroofing.us LLC, Clayton Collins Wilhite, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Depot 16 Property Investors LLC, Gary Rauscher, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
KJJ Investment Group Of NWA LLC, Jason H. Gilbert, 3608 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 202, Fayetteville
Cozyspot Rentals BNB LLC, Madhura Borikar, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Cottages Depot 16 Spe LLC, Gary Rauscher, 70 E. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Mariees Kloset LLC, Jada Burgess, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Ortega Depot 16 Spe LLC, Gary Rauscher, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Gochi Construction LLC, Ramon Gochi III, 3077 N. Down Ave., Fayetteville
Country Meadows Depot 16 SPE LLC, Gary Rauscher, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
River City Graphics Co. LLC, Rex Stephen, 2657 Crabapple Ave., Springdale
Fountain Trucking LLC, Taylor Fountain, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Heath Kelley Photography LLC, Heath Kelley, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Lush Boutique & Gifts LLC, Ragan McCollough, 2694 Westminster Lane, Springdale
Ramzpaul LLC, Paul Ramsey, 1840 N. Leverett Ave., No. 7, Fayetteville
Five Strong Property Management LLC, Heather Armstrong, 2140 N. College Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville
Sandy Days LLC, Chancery Martin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Sedlak Design LLC, David Sedlak, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Valormill LLC, John S. La Tour, 5371 Old Mill Road, Springdale
36 North Capital Management LLC, Mark Andrew Fowler, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Thinkdigi Pro LLC, Judy Woods, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
AMZ Ventures LLC, Christina Sass, 4355 E. Troon Drive, Fayetteville
Fairness Corp., George Shelton, 31 E. Center St., Suite 300, Fayetteville
Wwmedia LLC, Robert Duane Howard, 2763 N. Shadybrook Cove, Fayetteville
Pics By Paige S. LLC, Paige Seidenschwarz, 4142 W. Song Bird Place, Fayetteville
Jairo Home Builder LLC, Jairo Martinez, 5839 W. Dot Tipton Road, Fayetteville
Jenny's Bistro Bon Appetit LLC, Jenny Storey, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Wood Property Inspections LLC, Seth Wood, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Mountain View Boys LLC, Lee Sun Dobbins, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Backwoods Lawn & Land LLC, Eric Stafford, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Arkansas Luxury Hardscapes Design And Build LLC, Moises Martinez-Marcial, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Lights Over Hot Springs LLC, Thomas Towler, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Elaine Holdings LLC, Dominique Washington, 598 Quartz Way, Springdale
Strictly Sweets 21 LLC, Stephanie Snead, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Mullen Hauling LLC, Andy Mullen, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Arkblue Transport LLC, Matt Lipscomb, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Jaime Love Medium Psychic LLC, Jaime Mitchell, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Township Plaza LLC, Michael Rapella, 2410 N. College Ave., Suite 3, Fayetteville
White River Cold Storage LLC, Michael Jones, 4255 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Lemontree Cleaning LLC, Tamara Lynn Gordon, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Team Talk Mental Health.Com LLC, Jimmy Lee Luster, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Wapiti Realty Professionals LLC, Michael B. Harris, 2339 Madison 6001, Elkins
Omnismile DDS PLLC, Andrew Johnson, 1134 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville
Daniella Trucking LLC, Luis Daniel Abrigo, 2209 S. Thompson St., Suite B-1, Springdale
Newlin Road Properties LLC, Mark Keathley, 18245 Alpine Road, West Fork
Rainer's Logistics LLC, Michael K. Rainer Sr., 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Yellow Door Rentals LLC, Nicholas Stuart Wolfenden, 515 S. Church Ave., Fayetteville
Jeremiah Holder's Kennels LLC, Jeremiah Franklin Holder, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
NWA Desi Traders LLC, Aravind Kumar Serikar, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Southern Drawl Logistics LLC, Regan Jo Hardy, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Neziri Retail LLC, Madalyn Jane Neziri, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Rai & Pandher Investments Inc., Hardep Singh, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Arkansas Plumbing Diagnostic & Repair LLC, Zachary Treat, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Patriot Celebrations LLC, Adam Keeley, 12982 Zeigler Drive, Springdale
Fauxcet List LLC, Aubrey Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Premier Spirits Of Fayetteville LLC, Rayburn W. Green, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 200, Fayetteville
Mar's Bookkeeping & Tax Services LLC, Mar Hurbines, 3782 Shade Tree Lane, Springdale
Q&K Transportation LLC, Keante Turner, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Osage Creek Dispensary LLC, Rayburn W. Green, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 200, Fayetteville
Low End Bros LLC, Clay Russell, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Polished Concrete Specialties LLC, Cesar Nunez Jr., 1539 Sedonia St., Springdale
Vin-28 Solaris Vaccines LLC, R. Calvin Goforth, 535 W. Research Center Blvd., Suite 135, Fayetteville
Waya LLC, Vicki D. Bronson, 4375 N. Vantage, Suite 405, Fayetteville
Starkey Enterprises LLC, Megan Starkey, 2596 S. Barrington Road, Tontitown
SJT Mejias Construction LLC, Luis Felipe Mejia, 821 Woodbridge Drive, Springdale
Inspired Hired Hands Landscaping & Maintenance LLC, Jamekio Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Thalia Ballinger LLC, Thalia Ballinger, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Mato LLC, Vicki D. Bronson, 4375 N. Vantage Drive, Suite 405, Fayetteville
Global Kindness Foundation Inc., Jonathan Cigainero, 2405 N. Old Wire Road, Fayetteville
TLKA Holdings LLC, Trevor Lavy, 3401 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville
R&R Minerals LLC, Joseph Reece, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
V Pluming LLC, Jose Vargas, 2107 Pin Oak Drive, Springdale
Bubs & Sis Properties LLC, Brent Jennings, 909 E. Rolling Hills Drive, Fayetteville
Spoke Electric Bikes LLC, Ryan Hardin, 802 N. Park Ave., Fayetteville
Kpjones Logistics LLC, Keith Jones, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Kingdom Men Trucking LLC, Dekeetrick Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
JC Winters Classic Vending LLC, Jack Spellerberg, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Christie Keller DNP PLLC, Christie Keller, 2233 N. Green Acres Road, Fayetteville
Essential Cleaners LLC, Ashley Nichole Hayes, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
VLK Software Services LLC, Sachethana Pathirage, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
The Inward Experience LLC, Arshion Wade, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Printed Celebrations LLC, Corrie Langford, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Flexcare Medical Services Arkansas LLC, Aaron Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Mila Ventures Group LLC, Israel Romero Gutierrez, 3437 E. Madison Drive, Fayetteville
Natural State-An Acton Acadamy Inc., Regan Myers, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
NFG Offroad Customz LLC, Joseph Jennings McWilliams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Bodark Products Co. LLC, David Lee Johnson, 2535 N. Elizabeth Ave., Fayetteville
Brush Creek Goshen LLC, Lacount Reber, 21348 Fire Tower Road, Elkins
Bellamy Grey Ranch LLC, Trent Harvey, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Imagine Creative Design LLC, Mary Megan Imhoff, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Melmar LLC, Ted Belden, 504 E. Lafayette St., Fayetteville
Siding 503 Inc., Cesar E. Polanco, 1299 Electric Ave., Suite C210, Springdale
Vg Home Improvement LLC, Jose O. Villanueva Guevara, 1912 Sweetwater Ranch Ave., Springdale
1618 Certified Entertainment LLC, Henry Robinson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Chisley Unique Flavor Seasoning LLC, Gregory Chisley Sr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Bcw2-1 LLC, Ted Belden, 504 E. Lafayette St., Fayetteville
Bcw2-2 LLC, Ted Belden, 504 E. Lafayette St., Fayetteville
Bcw2-3 LLC, Ted Belden, 504 E. Lafayette St., Fayetteville
The Copper Cactus LLC, Karina Prouty, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Techo Solar LLC, Jeffrey Dean Hooe, 1323 E. Township St., Fayetteville
Anselmo's Custom Concrete Inc., Anselmo Cruz, 22495 Whipporwill Lane, Springdale
Natural State Residential Services LLC, Charles Dimassimo, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
North Graham Road LLC, Joseph Shoemaker, 2871 Chapman Ave., Springdale
Pilgrim Logging LLC, Roy Garland Pilgrim, 15187 Trace Branch Road, West Fork.