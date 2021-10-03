Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for 10-3-21

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office:

Markeith Harris, 39, and Karessa Lynn Stevens, 27, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Sept. 24.

Marquis Deshawn Deshazier, 30, and Ashton Latorya Smith, 35, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Sept. 27.

Jesse Mitchell James, 22, of Pine Bluff, and Megan Quarles, 23, of White Hall, recorded Sept. 28.

Eric Lee Lea, 32, and Latasha Monique Daniels, 25, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 1.

Harvis Lee Morris, 56, and Tina L. Owens, 54, both of Redfield, recorded Oct. 1.

Donte Terell Jackson, 31, and Angela Hill, 32, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 1.

Andrew David Wheeler, 21, of Malvern, and Lydia Chyenne Morris, 21, of Redfield, recorded Oct. 1.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Kristen Elizabeth Herndon vs. Mark Clayton Herndon, granted Sept. 24.

Elisha Jasper vs. Lakeisha Newton, granted Sept. 27.

Thomas C. Phillips vs. Kay Gathright Phillips, granted Sept. 28.

Leslie Brown vs. Terrance Brown, granted Sept. 28.

Micheal G. Jamieson vs. Brandi C. Jamieson,granted Sept. 30.

Micheal Roberts Jr. vs. Kionna B. Roberts, granted Sept. 30.