Kelley Christine Lane Reiner Larkin Hershaw

The Umlauf Sculpture Garden in Austin, Texas, was the setting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, for the marriage of Kelley Christine Lane and Reiner Larkin Hershaw. Dalton Lane, uncle of the bride, officiated.

Parents of the bride are Cheryl and Dr. Milton Lane of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of the late Carol and Jim Francis and the late Mabel and David Lane.

The groom is the son of Marcia and Cameron Hershaw of Clarkston, Wash., and the grandson of the late Peggy and Ralph Hershaw and the late Lucile and Howard Succo.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore a sleeveless lace and chiffon gown. The bodice, with a deep V-neckline, was made of lace over a light-champagne lining. The chiffon skirt extended to a sweep train. She carried a bouquet of white and orange peonies, dahlias, ranunculus, olive branches, ornamental St. John's wort and eucalyptus.

Serving as the bride's honor attendants were her sister, Kim Lane of Conway, and Tiffany Coyle of Camp Hill, Pa. Bridesmaids were Courtney Bass of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Taylor Brumbelow of Fayetteville; Emily Day of Fort Collins, Colo.; Abby Rainwater of Little Rock; Kensey Berry of Portland, Ore.; Kelsey Parsons of College Station, Texas; and Shelby Owens of Dover. They wore paprika-colored dresses in a variety of styles and carried bouquets of white and orange dahlias, ranunculus, olive branches, ornamental St. John's wort and eucalyptus.

Flower girls were Madrona Bartholow of Bow, Wash., and Sadie Coyle of Camp Hill. Ring bearers were Santiago Bruno of Cosenza, Italy; and Hudson Coyle of Camp Hill.

Best man was Steve Johnson of Oklahoma City. Groomsmen were C.J. Miller of Oceanside, Calif.; Rob Squires of Kailua, Hawaii; Kenny Joseph of Hampstead, N.C.; Sam Ojserkis of Linwood, N.J.; Mike Pegorin and CG Niquette, both of Austin, Texas; and Jake Greenfield of San Antonio. Guests were seated by Matt Bartholow of Bow; Luigi Bruno of Cosenza; Ryan Coyle of Camp Hill; and Aaron Duvall and Gabe Duvall, both of Conway.

A reception, also at the garden, followed the ceremony. Three long rows of dining tables were decorated with olive branches and votive candles. Music was by the band Groove Knight.

The bride graduated from Hendrix College with bachelor's degrees in international relations and studio art. She has a master's of public affairs from the University of Texas at Austin Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs. She is a government innovation senior consultant at Deloitte Consulting.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Washington, Seattle, where he was a four-year member of the varsity rowing team and a rowing national champion. He also has a master's degree in public affairs from the University of Texas at Austin. He is an infrastructure operations division manager at the city of Austin Public Works.

The couple will live in Austin after a honeymoon in France.