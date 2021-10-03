Little Rock notebook

Broadband Benefit partnership stressed

Little Rock, the Little Rock School District, the Central Arkansas Library System and Heartland Forward have partnered to increase enrollment in the Emergency Broadband Benefit.

The temporary credits assist eligible households in lowering the cost of broadband service during the covid-19 pandemic.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit is a Federal Communications Commission program that includes a $50 monthly credit and $100 toward the purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet, if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.

Households are eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the following criteria:

• ​​Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC's Lifeline program.

• Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-20, 2020-21 or 2021-22 school years.

• Has received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

• Has experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 at or less than $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

• Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider's existing low-income or covid-19 program.

Little Rock's community centers and CALS branches will serve as enrollment sites for anyone unable to access the online application. The Little Rock School District will use its community schools feeding program to include flyers in the food backpacks of every student so parents will receive information on how to apply.

Information about eligibility and enrollment can be found at littlerock.gov/covid19 and by clicking on emergency broadband.

Dinosaurs exhibit making stop in LR

The largest dinosaur exhibit in North America returns to Little Rock on Friday at the Statehouse Convention Center. It will be there through that weekend.

Jurassic Quest will feature more than 100 lifelike dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, and more.

The animatronic dinosaurs, ranging from the largest predators to playful baby dinos, are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar. Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure that each dinosaur is replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.

Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased at jurassicquest.com or on-site. Tickets are for a timed arrival window, and advance ticket purchase is encouraged.