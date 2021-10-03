LIVE! in NWA: Hillberry Festival, plus live music all over NWA

The Hillberry Harvest Moon Festival returns to The Farm campground in Eureka Springs Oct. 7-10. Festival veterans and co-presenters Railroad Earth headline Saturday and Sunday nights. Other returning festival favorites include Infamous Stringdusters, Leftover Salmon, local names Arkansauce, Opal Agafia, Chucky Waggs and more.

The music and camping festival also includes food and craft vendors. No weapons allowed, and pets must remain leashed. Festival is rain or shine at 1 Blue Heron Lane in Eureka Springs. $60-$190 for full one to four-day passes. Children age 12 and younger are free. (888) 762-7158; hillberryfestival.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Beer & Hymns returns at 5 p.m. today, Oct. 3, with a Road Trip event benefiting the Teen Action Support Center; and B'ville Comedy hosts a stand-up comedy show at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. 8th St. Free. 319-6593; facebook.com/bikerackbrewing.

• Frank Marino and Mahogany Rush perform at 9 p.m. Oct. 4 at The Meteor, 128 W. Central Ave. $35-$40. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

• Tween Night: That 70s Party is a retro-themed party night just for tweens: 5th-9th graders. The party is presented by the Crystal Bridges Teen Council at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way. Free. 418-5700; crystalbridges.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sprungbilly performs at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4; Wesley performs at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 6; and Kingdom Falls performs at 9 p.m. Oct. 9 at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Randall Shreve performs at 5 p.m. Oct. 8; and Statehouse Electric performs at 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. Free. 363-4187; gotahold.beer.

FAYETTEVILLE

• The UA Wind Ensemble & Wind Symphony perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4; and the Razorback & Treble Chorus perform a live streamed concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 from the Faulkner Performing Arts Center, 453 N. Garland Ave. Free. 575-5387; uark.universitytickets.com.

• Earl & Them ($8) perform with guests Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice at 6 p.m. Oct. 8 for Happy Hour; 100 Proof & Friends ($10) performs at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 8; and Tanner Usrey ($12-$15) performs with Jordan Nix at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Larry Mitchell performs at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8; and Tim Eriksen performs at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 as part of the Fall Music on the Mountain series at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. $15. 443-4531; mountsequoyah.org.

• Marcia Brady performs at 9 p.m. Oct. 8; and The Juice Duo performs at 9 p.m. Oct. 9 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. Free. kingfishbar.com.

FORT SMITH

• Moonshine Bandits ($20-$25) perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 7; and Charles Wesley Godwin ($15-$20) performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

LOWELL

• Stand-up comedian Carmen Morales performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 8; and 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. $20. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Thomas Rhett brings his "The Center Point Road Tour" with guests Cole Windell and Gabby Barrett at 7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 3, to the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, 5079 W. Northgate Road. $119.50-$129.50. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org/amp.

• Route 358 performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Levi's Gastrolounge, 224 S. 2nd St. Free. 372-6640; route358.net.

• Jenna & Friends perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Moonbroch Pub, 117 W. Walnut St. Free. 278-2500; facebook.com/MoonbrochPub.

• The Juice performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 8; and Willi Carlisle performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at Railyard Live, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park. Free; table for $20. railyardlive.com.

SPRINGDALE

• Neon Flight performs at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 with Dan Hicks Band as part of the Live at Turnbow Series at Walter Turnbow Park. Free. downtownspringdale.org.

• Sugar Creek will perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 8; and Rachel B & Table for 3 performs at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road. Free. 419-4999; sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

• Maud Crawford performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 8; and 412 West performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. Free. 361-8700; facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

TICKETS

• The Brews & Tunes event will be hosted from 3 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 as part of the 5th annual Ozarktober fall celebration in Springdale. Rock and blues group SHIPP and NWA-based raggae band Irie Lions perform at Natural State Rock & Republic, 500 N. Main St. $10-$50; children younger than 12, free. downtownspringdale.org.

