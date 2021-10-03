Local notes: Blood donors urgently needed

Parkinson's

The Parkinson's Foundation will host a free online webinar, "Mind, Mood and Motion," at 3 p.m. Oct. 5 via Zoom. The program will address changes in cognition and memory caused by Parkinson's and the steps that participants can take in their daily lives to manage symptoms, especially the importance of exercise.

Speakers will be Dr. Alan Diamond, DO, with Washington Regional Medical Center and Jennifer Steinauer, PTA with UAMS Outpatient Therapy Clinic.

Information: parkinson.org/mmm-ar, email greatertexas@parkinson.org or (830) 253-0011.

Dance

Regionally based dancer, choreographer and educator Karen Castleman and nationally acclaimed arts development strategist Heather Hartley will host a presentation at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 for invited stakeholders at Arkansas Arts Academy High School and virtually via Zoom.

The presentation will share the results of a recent dance ecosystem development survey as part of an ongoing project to develop models for connecting and elevating dance and movement for both audiences and artists in Northwest Arkansas. The survey captured audience-level data on awareness and interest in dance and movement performances as well as interest in connections between dance and healthcare.

Information: (708) 837-2662 or email karenjcastleman@gmail.com.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow will host "Funnily Enough: An Introduction to Writing Short Humor," a workshop by WCDH "Humor Me" fellowship winner Marco Kaye. The course will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at WCDH, 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs.

The workshop fee is $25. Proceeds benefit the WCDH scholarship fund. No previous writing experience is required. Covid protocols are in effect, and registration is limited to allow for adequate distancing.

Information: writerscolony.org/events or (479) 253-7444.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Institute at the University of Arkansas announces the following classes for the upcoming week:

• Oct. 4: Acupuncture: Dry Needling & Cupping, $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

• Oct. 4, 11: A Great Day in Harlem: Reflections on the Iconic Photo and the Artists That Made it Possible, $39 members, $54 nonmembers.

• Oct. 5: Siloam Springs History Tour, $19 drive yourself members, $35 drive yourself nonmembers; $35 ride OLLI van members, $50 ride OLI van nonmembers.

• Oct. 7: An Introduction to MUFON, $25 members, $40 nonmembers; United States Diplomats: What They Do & Why It Matters, $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or email olli@uark.edu.

CBCO

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, a provider of blood for patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is announcing a state of emergency for type O negative blood. Reserves are dangerously low, with less than a one-day supply available. Eligible donors are asked to give immediately at a CBCO blood drive or donor center.

People who have received a covid-19 vaccination may donate blood with no waiting period. They must meet the basic eligibility requirements of being at least 16 years old, weighing at least 110 pounds and feeling well and healthy at the time of donation.

Donors can give at one of four CBCO donor centers located in Springfield, Mo., Joplin, Mo., Springdale or Bentonville. There are also opportunities to give at mobile blood drives across the Ozarks. CBCO follows community protocols regarding covid-19.

Information: cbco.org.

Red Cross

The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage and must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, and are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to overcome this current shortage.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

• Cave Springs: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 4, Absolute Heat & Air, 1083 E. Lowell Ave.

• Gentry: 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 4, First Baptist Church of Gentry, 221 W. Main St.

• Lowell: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 11, Lowell Park Plaza, 506 Enterprise Drive.

• Rogers: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 4, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct 6, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 8, Rogers Convention Center, 3201 Pinnacle Hills Parkway; noon-4 p.m. Oct. 13, Center for Nonprofits, 1200 W. Walnut St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 14, Pinnacle Country Club Clubhouse, 3 S. Clubhouse Drive.

• Siloam Springs: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 11, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1988 Highway 412; 1-5 p.m. Oct. 11, Walmart, 2901 U.S. 412 East.

• Western Grove: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 15, Western Grove High School, 300 School St.

• Fayetteville: 1-5 p.m. Oct. 4, Colton's Restaurant, 642 E. Millsap Drive; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12, Kappa Sigma Fraternity, 711 W. Dickson St.; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12, Delta Gamma Sorority, 625 W. Maple St.; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 13, University of Arkansas, Arkansas Union - 5th Floor Verizon Ballroom, 435 N. Garland Ave.

• Springdale: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 7, Knights of Columbus Hall, 267 N. Barrington Road.

Information: redcrossblood.org or (800) 733-2767.

Send news about local events, charity fundraisers and family or class reunions to ourtown@nwadg.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday for Sunday publication. Please include a phone number or email address for publication.