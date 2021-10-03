Lying won't solve life's conflicts

Do you consider yourself to be a good liar? It's not a trait to be especially proud of, but we all lie, and if you deny it, you're lying.

Yet a great deal of our lying is not intentional. There are circumstances that may make what you're saying a lie. If you are a weather forecaster and say it's going to be a perfect weekend, a sneaky cold front might roar in, and snow pounds the state for a week. That's not technically a lie.

Or you are trying to sell a used car, and fail to tell a potential buyer the car uses a quart of oil a day. That is lying by omission.

Or you are a geologist trying to convince a company to invest in one of your oil deals, and you assure the buyer the new well is a lead-pipe cinch, and you would put your grandmother's burial policy in as an investment. You may be lying by selectively auditing the facts, because you are aware of a dozen reasons why the proposed well might be a dry hole.

Do we put up with liars as inevitable parts of life? Must we be skeptical of almost everyone? Maybe. We have fact-checkers who are supposed to be non-biased, but we have trained ourselves to only selectively believe facts. Even when an overwhelming avalanche of scientific evidence is stacked against us, we can say with a straight face, "I don't believe in global warming, or vaccinations, or [fill in the blank]."

A lot of us won't let facts get in the way of what we want to believe. We grudgingly admit that we sometimes ignore basic facts and act as if we had never even heard them. However, some of the paid shills, including some TV reporters and lawyers, are liars, and can stand there and not blink an eye while repeating lie after lie. If you are paid to lie for a salary, you fall into a pretty low category.

"Thou shalt not lie" is not one of the Ten Commandments. Bearing false witness might be considered a ban, but it seems that it might refer to a court of law. Moses might have been asked by his wife, "Does this robe make me look fat?" and ... I think I'm on shaky theological ground here. Actually, I may be lying.

I have seen a few dogs lie as well. If you have a good squirrel dog and happen to have a yard dog too, and decide to take them both hunting, and after the good squirrel dog trees a couple of squirrels and you shoot them, and the dogs get to grab them when they hit the ground, the yard dog thinks it has figured it out, and runs up to a tree and starts barking. The good squirrel dog trots on by, and the old farmers' saying is, "You're lying like some old yard dog."

Lying is like earthquakes: Little lies and little earthquakes don't cause much damage. However, when the earthquakes hit higher numbers on the Richter scale, buildings topple and there is widespread destruction. Little lies sometimes smooth over ripples in relationships and cause few problems. Bigger lies cause both physical and mental damage to relationships. An illicit affair can destroy a marriage, while a "That dress is slimming" comment may calm stormy marriage waters.

Another wrinkle is who tells the lie. Those that cause the largest commotions are from politicians, and the higher the political office, the more impact the lie has. Political entities seem to ignore scientific studies and spread out-and-out lies, then lie when they deny telling them.

A lot of folks ignore political rhetoric, but there are always some who ignore science and completely believe these lies. A huge raft of lies are in circulation concerning covid-19, and because of unscientific theories in circulation, people have and will continue to die.

Where do we go from here? According to a legend about young George Washington, he cut down a cherry tree, and when confronted confessed doing so: "I cannot tell a lie." That was probably a lie.

But we don't have to tell a lie to justify anything or anybody. We don't have to lie to defend honesty or integrity. The truth can take care of itself. It is not the lie that shouts the loudest, but the prescient, undiluted truth.

You must have the resolve to resist diluting the truth in order to promote a political agenda. And you must not add opinion to a truthful presentation.

The Nazi Joseph Goebbels said the more you tell a lie, the more people will believe it. That's not word for word, but the meaning has not changed. If we will make it a point to promote and focus on truth, we will accomplish what Goebbels did, except in reverse. The more you tell the truth, the more people will believe it.

Basic scientific truths should never be discredited. There are foundational truths we should all live by. However, when we won't accept absolute facts, we are living a lie, and the result is always the same. Sooner or later, lying results in destruction.

It may be a marriage, a political career, or your health, but lies are never more than short-term fixes, and the more lies you live or tell, the more damage will occur when they come to light. The more truthfully you live, the better your life will turn out.

So quit lying to yourself, and go get that covid-19 shot.

