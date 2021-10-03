MONAH Cultural Celebration offers wisdom, 'indigenuity'

What do two astronauts, an artist, an author, a journalist, a classically trained vocalist, a chef, a historian, a medical doctor, a storyteller, an award-winning flutist and a renowned lecturer on climate change have in common?

In this case, they're all Native American -- and they're all speakers Oct. 7-9 at this year's Native American Cultural Celebration at the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. The theme this year is "Indigenuity: Building a Bridge to the Future," and that, says museum director Charlotte Buchanan-Yale, is the reason the Indigenous presenters come from all walks of life to "inspire every generation to work harmoniously with traditional knowledge and innovation to create a sustainable future."

"It's amazing to realize that this is the fifth Cultural Celebration and that this year it has grown to feature more than 28 Indigenous presenters," Buchanan-Yale marvels.

The event was inspired by author/historian/balladeer Bobby Bridger, a descendant of mountain man Jim Bridger, Buchanan-Yale adds.

"Both Bobby and I imagined the celebration building such a strong foundation that it would grow into a destination for Native people making history today and making connections of the past, present and future for us all with our collective history and humanity," she says.

This year, MONAH shares production of the Cultural Celebration with Daniel Wildcat, a professor of environmental studies at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kan. Buchanan-Yale credits Wildcat with coining the word "indigenuity," which she defines as "a movement" to bring the best of the Indigenous people's ancient wisdom to bear on modern problems.

For Wildcat, that crisis is climate change, although he says he's "not sure it's ours to 'solve.'" But, he believes, "indigenous voices will be the most important voices in the 21st century if humankind is going to successfully address global climate change."

"We still have in our traditions such deep insights and knowledge about humankind's relationship to land, plants, water -- in a very practical sense," Wildcat says. "We need to reinstill deeper awareness of the world around us. If we pay attention, we might learn something from the forest, from the rivers, from the earth and the sky."

Wildcat says it's about something "more fundamental" than being a "tree-hugger." When the culture of the Indigenous people emerged in North America, everything they needed -- clothing, food, shelter, medicines -- had to come from the landscape around them. That, he says, means they had to pay very close attention to those surroundings or suffer the consequences.

"Our ancestors had a deep and experiential knowledge of the world that too many of us living in the modern world have forgotten," he says, "and that's what we need to regain today."

Wildcat grew up in Coffeyville, Kan., linked to what he calls a "federally misrecognized tribe," the Yuchi. Part of the Creek confederacy at the time of the removal to Indian Territory, the Yuchi were "lumped in" with the Creeks.

"My dad, Nathaniel Wildcat, grew up in Supulpa, Okla., just across the Arkansas River from Tulsa, and that's the northern part of Creek country," Wildcat says. "Lots of Yuchis live in that area."

What Wildcat credits for the trajectory of his life, however, was attending the University of Kansas in Lawrence after he served in the Army.

"Still to this day, I remember the first day walking across that campus and thinking, 'Wow! Wouldn't it be nice if you had a job where you got to read books, and talk about books?' I had wonderful teachers who kind of shaped who I am -- my mom was a teacher -- so I think it was a cumulative effect that led me to think I might really like teaching in a university setting."

Haskell Indian Nations University suits Wildcat perfectly, he says, but his message is the same, no matter the ancestry of his audience:

• You can't think outside the box if you spend all your time in centrally heated and cooled boxes -- and smaller heated and cooled boxes to travel between them.

"Once you start talking to people about how little experience they have with the world beyond their walls, they start to get it," Wildcat says. "People don't think about where water comes from; they just turn on the tap. But if you knew, you might be more concerned about water quality and sub-soil aquifers and not pouring a bunch of chemicals into the ground."

• "We live as if we're separated from nature, but the truth is, we're never separated from nature. You've got to have air, land, water, sun if you're a human being. The term I've started using is we've insulated ourselves into ignorance."

• Get children outdoors and encourage them to start paying attention to the natural world around them -- what plants grow in their back yards, what animals live in the country around them. "Children by nature are inquisitive, and by planting those seeds, they get very interested."

"For me, the take-away is to remind people that humans have always been a part of nature, and one of the problems we have today -- and climate change is an excellent example -- is that humankind began to think there wasn't anything they couldn't improve, including nature itself. So we separated ourselves from that world around us to the extent that we started looking at the life around us as nothing but resources and forgot we're all connected -- and that means the plants, animals, land, air, water. We need to restore that awareness."

And if you're a non-Native, Wildcat adds, the take-away is that you're surrounded by American Indians who have "their own traditions and some deep knowledge -- and possibly some wisdom -- that might help a lot of people on the planet today."

For Buchanan-Yale, Wildcat's conference opener, "a rare conversation" he'll share with Robin Wall Kimmerer -- author of "Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants" and a SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor of Environmental Biology -- will be the highlight of the event.

"Both of them inspire us to be better humans and walk a road of gratitude -- to see all creation as our family," she says. "They both inspire me every day to be present and be of service. I am humbled and honored that my destiny has led me to meet extraordinary people who I listen to and learn from every day."

“Indigenuity: Building a Bridge to the Future” is the fifth Native American Cultural Celebration to be presented by the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. (Courtesy Graphic/MONAH)

