Neighbor to Neighbor hosts fundraiser

Neighbor to Neighbor Inc., 1419 S. Pine St., is having its second-annual fall fried pie fundraiser Nov. 18.

"These delicious, homemade pies come to us from Flywheel Pies in Prescott," according to a news release. "Flywheel is a nonprofit organization that provides jobs for the mentally handicapped. All pies are made fresh daily and are hand-delivered before the sale. Because of this, Flywheel requests that all orders be placed two weeks in advance; therefore, we need to place our order by Nov. 1."

Pies are sold as one box (six pies/one flavor) for $15 or two boxes (1 dozen/one or two flavors) for $25.

Pick up day is set from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18 at Neighbor to Neighbor. Frozen pie orders only may be picked up between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. after Nov. 16, according to the release.

Order forms can be found on Facebook at N2NJeffco. People may call or stop by the office to make credit card purchases.

Details: Pat Tate, executive director, Neighbor to Neighbor, (870) 534-2883.

UAPB alumni's Hall of Fame slate set

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association will present the 2020-21 Hall of Fame Virtual Induction Ceremony at 6 p.m. Oct. 15, via Zoom. The community is invited to attend the event honoring accomplishments of 16 alumni, according to a news release.

The categories and honorees selected for 2020 are:

Community Service – Tanesha Thompson, '97;

Government/Law – Ardren Jones, '85; retired Judge Berlin Jones, '72; and Otis Jones, '87;

Education – Carolyn Butler Turman, '64; Dr. Ceola Davis-Barnes, '70; and Dr. Jesse Lacey, Jr., '61;

Agriculture/Fisheries/Human Sciences – Charlie Williams, '75;

Business/Industry – Dariest Raynor, '75 and James Andre Pendleton, '80;

Honorees and categories for 2021 are:

Government/Law – Tammie Hall, '93;

Entertainment/Media – Robert W. Morrison, '87;

Science/Technology – Larry Monger, '75;

Education – Dr. Hazell Reed, '68;

Community Service – Ashia Hall Muhammad, '01;

Lifetime/Posthumous – Jeffery Vance, attended '85 to '89.

Tickets for the virtual induction ceremony are $25 each and may be purchased online at Eventbrite or at www.uapbalumni.org. Details: National Alumni Association, (870) 536-2309 or admin@uapbalumni.org.

Agency announces senior meal menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week are:

Monday -- Chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, beets, peaches with whipped topping and milk.

Tuesday -- Ham with pineapple sauce, yam patty, green beans, roll, pecan dessert and milk.

Wednesday -- Mild mountain chili, coleslaw with grated carrots, fruit, crackers and milk.

Thursday -- Loaded baked potato with meat, cheese, and vegetables, roasted Brussels sprouts, peanut butter silk pie, and milk.

Friday -- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, roll, pears, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.