NFL capsules

Panthers at Cowboys

Noon (Fox)

LINE Cowboys by 5

SERIES Cowboys lead 9-5; Panthers beat Cowboys 16-8, Sept. 9, 2018

LAST WEEK Panthers beat Texans 24-9; Cowboys beat Eagles 41-21

ON OFFENSE

PANTHERSVS.COWBOYS

(14) 105.7RUSHING139.3 (4)

(8) 284.7PASSING277.3 (10)

(10) 390.3TOTAL416.7 (5)

(16) 23.0SCORING30.0 (6)

ON DEFENSE

PANTHERSVS.COWBOYS

(1) 45.0RUSHING70.3 (6)

(1) 146.1PASSING331.7 (31)

(1) 191.0TOTAL402 (26)

(2) 10.0SCORING23.0 (12)

WHAT TO WATCH Panthers rookie RB Chuba Hubbard starts in place of injured Christian McCaffrey. Hubbard ran for 52 yards on 11 carries after McCaffrey's injury late in the first quarter in Houston. Panthers QB Sam Darnold (888 yards, 3 TD passes, 3 rushing TDs) will be the focal point for a Cowboys defense that has had at least two takeaways in 3 games this season.

Chiefs at Eagles

Noon (CBS)

LINE Chiefs by 7

SERIES Tied 4-4; Chiefs beat Eagles 27-20 on Sept. 17, 2017

LAST WEEK Chiefs lost to Chargers 30-24; Eagles lost to Cowboys 41-21

ON OFFENSE

CHIEFSVS.EAGLES

(13) 107.0RUSHING129.3 (5)

(5) 306.0PASSING247.0 (16)

(6) 413.0TOTAL376.3 (16)

(5) 30.7SCORING21.3 (23)

ON DEFENSE

CHIEFSVS.EAGLES

(31) 160.3RUSHING133.7 (26)

(23) 269.7PASSING181.7 (5)

(30) 430.0TOTAL315.3 (7)

(30) 31.7SCORING21.3 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill vs. Eagles CB Darius Slay. Hill had 197 yards in Week 1 against Cleveland but has 8 catches for 70 yards in the past 2 games. He's facing one of the NFL's top corner backs and a defensive coordinator who prefers to keep his safeties deep to prevent big plays.

Washington at Falcons

Noon

LINE Washington by 2

SERIES Washington leads 15-10-1; Falcons beat Washington 38-14 on Nov. 4, 2018

LAST WEEK Washington lost Bills 43-21; Falcons beat NY Giants 17-14

ON OFFENSE

WASH.VS.FALCONS

(21) 97.0RUSHING82.7 (28)

(23) 221.7PASSING218.7 (28)

(20) 318.7TOTAL301.3 (27)

(19) 22.3SCORING16.0 (29)

ON DEFENSE

WASH.VS.FALCONS

(25) 125.0RUSHING118.3 (19)

(29) 307.0PASSING255.3 (17)

(31) 432.0TOTAL373.7 (19)

(29) 30.7SCORING31.3 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH Falcons QB Matt Ryan vs. Washington's front four. Ryan is averaging 235.7 yards passing per game, far below his numbers from the last decade. Washington's defense has not fulfilled expectations. DE Chase Young, last year's AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, has 0 sacks through 3 games.

Texans at Bills

Noon

LINE Bills by 17

SERIES Texans lead 6-4; Texans beat Bills 22-19, OT, on Jan. 4, 2020 in AFC wild-card playoff.

LAST WEEK Texans lost to Panthers 24-9; Bills beat Washington 43-21

ON OFFENSE

TEXANSVS.BILLS

(22) 94.7RUSHING127.3 (7)

(24) 220.0PASSING261.4 (11)

(24) 314.7TOTAL388.7 (12)

(19) 22.3SCORING31.3 (4)

ON DEFENSE

TEXANSVS.BILLS

(18) 116.3RUSHING74.7 (7)

(22) 269.3PASSING178.0 (4)

(23) 385.7TOTAL252.7 (4)

(18) 25.3SCORING14.7 (4)

WHAT TO WATCH Bills All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs (19-191 receiving, 1 TD) has yet to top 70 yards receiving in his first three games. Texans backup QB Davis Mills (19-28 passing, 161, 1) starts again in place of injured Tyrod Taylor. Coach David Culley said the Texans won't be as conservative as they were vs. Panthers 10 days ago.

Lions at Bears

Noon

LINE Bears by 3

SERIES Bears lead 102-75-5; Lions beat Bears 34-30 on Dec. 6, 2020

LAST WEEK Lions lost to Ravens 19-17; Bears lost to Browns 26-6.

ON OFFENSE

LIONSVS.BEARS

(14) 105.7RUSHING101.0 (20)

(15) 247.3PASSING90.7 (32)

(18) 353.0TOTAL191.7 (32)

(19) 22.3 SCORING13.3 (31)

ON DEFENSE

LIONSVS.BEARS

(5) 114.3RUSHING119.3 (20)

(23) 269.7PASSING231.3 (11)

(22) 384.0TOTAL350.7 (12)

(30) 31.7SCORING25.7 (19)

WHAT TO WATCH The Bears offense is last in the league in passing yards and total offense and second-to-the-last in scoring. Chicago gained 47 yards in last week's loss to Browns, the ninth-lowest total in NFL history. Rookie QB Justin Fields (6-20 passing, 67) was sacked 9 times in his first start and will get his second start if And Dalton (bruised knee) is unable to play.

Colts at Dolphins

Noon

LINE Dolphins by 2

SERIES Dolphins lead 48-27; Dolphins beat Colts 16-12 on Nov. 10, 2019

LAST WEEK Colts lost at Tennessee 25-16; Dolphins lost at Las Vegas 31-28.

ON OFFENSE

COLTSVS.DOLPHINS

(19) 103.0RUSHING92.7 (23)

(26) 215.3PASSING175.7 (29)

(21) 318.3TOTAL268.3 (29)

(24) 18.7SCORING15.0 (30)

ON DEFENSE

COLTSVS.DOLPHINS

(28) 140.3RUSHING136.0 (27)

(12) 233.0PASSING265.3 (19)

(18) 373.3TOTAL401.3 (25)

(22) 26.7SCORING27.3 (23)

WHAT TO WATCH Kickers Rodrigo Blankenship (Colts) and Jason Sanders (Dolphins) for two teams that rank in the bottom third in total yards and scoring. Dolphins rookie WR Jaylen Waddle has 22 catches in his first 3 games, and the Colts will keep an eye on him. Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (42-171 rushing, 1 TD) rushed for 1,169 yards and 11 TDs as a rookie.

Browns at Vikings

Noon

LINE Browns by 2

SERIES Vikings lead 12-4; Vikings beat Browns 33-16 on Oct. 29, 2017

LAST WEEK Browns beat Bears 26-6; Vikings beat Seahawks 30-17.

ON OFFENSE

BROWNSVS.VIKINGS

(2) 174.7RUSHING128.0 (6)

(19) 235.3PASSING297.0 (7)

(7) 410.0TOTAL425.0 (3)

(9) 28.7SCORING29.0 (28)

ON DEFENSE

BROWNSVS.VIKINGS

(3) 67.0RUSHING119.3 (20)

(5) 181.7PASSING290.4 (27)

(3) 248.7TOTAL409.7 (28)

(7) 20.0SCORING26.0 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH Both teams have a run-first mentality, and rank in the top six in rushing yards so far. The Browns utilize Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt almost equally. The Vikings have Dalvin Cook, the NFL's second-leading rusher in 2020, and a strong backup in Alexander Mattison. It was Mattison who filled in for Cook last week and rushed for 112 yards on 26 carries.

Titans at Jets

Noon

LINE Titans by 7

SERIES Titans lead 25-19-1; Titans beat Jets 26-22 on Dec. 2, 2018

LAST WEEK Titans beat Colts 25-16; Jets lost to Broncos 26-0

ON OFFENSE

TITANSVS.JETS

(3) 159.3RUSHING80.0 (29)

(22) 223.3PASSING170.0 (30)

(15) 382.7TOTAL250.0 (30)

(15) 23.7SCORING6.7 (32)

TITANSVS.JETS

ON DEFENSE

TITANSVS.JETS

(12) 100.0RUSHING111.0 (14)

(18) 259.3PASSING217.3 (10)

(15) 359.3TOTAL328.3 (9)

(25) 28.0SCORING23.3 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH Derrick Henry, the reigning AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, has 381 combined yards in the past two games, including 86 yards receiving. Henry is leading the NFL in rushing with 353 yards, the best September total of his career. Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson has thrown 2 TD passes and has 7 INTs. in 3 games.

Giants at Saints

Noon

LINE Saints by 7

SERIES Giants lead 16-14; Saints beat Giants 33-18 on Sept. 30, 2018

LAST WEEK Giants lost to Falcons 17-14; Saints beat Patriots 28-13

ON OFFENSE

NY GIANTSVS.SAINTS

(11) 107.7RUSHING120.3 (9)

(17) 242.7PASSING113.7 (31)

(19) 350.3TOTAL234.0 (31)

(24) 18.7SCORING24.3 (14)

ON DEFENSE

NY GIANTSVS.SAINTS

(13) 107.0RUSHING60.3 (3)

(21) 267.3PASSING243.7 (15)

(21) 374.3TOTAL304.0 (6)

(16) 24.7SCORING14.0 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH Can the Saints continue to produce points with an offense that ranks 31st of 32 teams in yards per game? The Saints offense has been mostly Alvin Kamara (52-177 rushing, 10-62 receiving, 2 TDs) with Jameis Winston (38-63 , 387, 7 TDs) dinking and dunking and staying away from mistakes. WR Deonte Harris' 19 yards per punt return leads the NFL.

Cardinals at Rams

3:05 p.m.

LINE Rams by 1

SERIES Rams lead 45-38-2; Rams beat Cardinals 18-7 on Jan. 3, 2020

LAST WEEK Cardinals beat Jaguars 31-19; Rams beat Buccaneers 34-24

ON OFFENSE

CARDINALSVS.RAMS

(10) 110.0RUSHING83.7 (27)

(3) 322.3PASSING304.3 (6)

(2) 432.3TOTAL388.0 (13)

(1) 34.3SCORING31.7 (3)

ON DEFENSE

CARDINALSVS.RAMS

(29) 140.7RUSHING92.7 (11)

(8) 202.0PASSING281.3 (25)

(11) 342.7TOTAL374.0 (20)

(11) 21.7SCORING20.7 (9)

WHAT TO WATCH Cardinals QB Kyler Murray vs. Rams defense. Murray has struggled with the Rams' ferocious pass rush, taking 11 sacks in four previous meetings. In the three games Murray played from start to finish, he completed 57.4 percent of his throws for 661 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs.

Seahawks at 49ers

3:05 p.m.

LINE Seahawks by 3

SERIES Seahawks lead 28-17; Seahawks won 26-23 on Jan. 3

LAST WEEK Seahawks lost to Titans 30-17; 49ers lost to Packers 30-28

ON OFFENSE

SEAHAWKSVS.49ERS

(11) 107.7RUSHING105.0 (16)

(9) 281.3PASSING252.3 (14)

(11) 389.0TOTAL357.3 (17)

(13) 25.0SCORING28.7 (9)

ON DEFENSE

SEAHAWKSVS.49ERS

(30) 155.0RUSHING122.3 (23)

(26) 285.3PASSING250.7 (16)

(32) 440.3TOTAL373.0 (17)

(21) 26.3SCORING24.7 (16)

WHAT TO WATCH 49ers CBs vs. Seahawks WRs DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. San Francisco's CBs couldn't slow down Green Bay's Davante Adams last week and now must deal with a pair of tough wideouts. Metcalf and Lockett have combined for 32 catches, 529 yards and 5 TDs so far.

Steelers at Packers

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE Packers by 7

SERIES Packers lead 19-16; Steelers beat Packers 31-28 on Nov. 26, 2017

LAST WEEK Steelers lost 24-10 to Bengals; Packers won at 49ers 30-28.

ON OFFENSE

STEELERSVS.PACKERS

(32) 53.0RUSHING79.7 (30)

(13) 255.3PASSING224.7 (23)

(25) 308.3TOTAL318.7

(28) 16.7SCORING22.7 (18)

ON DEFENSE

STEELERSVS.PACKERS

(10) 88.3RUSHING115.3 (16)

(20) 266.4PASSING214.7 (9)

(13) 354.7TOTAL330.0 (10)

(12) 22.0SCORING27.7 (24)

WHAT TO WATCH Steelers rookie RB Najee Harris against the Packers defense. Pittsburgh's running game ranks last in the NFL, but Harris (3.1 yards per carry) has managed to stay productive with 20 pass receptions to lead all RBs,

Ravens at Broncos

3:25 p.m.

LINE Broncos by 1

SERIES Ravens lead 8-6; Ravens beat Broncos 27-14 on Sept. 23, 2018

LAST WEEK Ravens beat Lions 19-17; Broncos beat Jets 26-0

ON OFFENSE

RAVENSVS.BRONCOS

(1) 185.3RUSHING127.3 (7)

(18) 239.3PASSING260.0 (12)

(4) 424.6TOTAL387.3 (14)

(11) 27.3SCORING25.3 (12)

ON DEFENSE

RAVENSVS.BRONCOS

(9) 79.0RUSHING59.3 (2)

(30) 314.7PASSING162.3 (3)

(24) 393.7TOTAL221.7 (2)

(26) 28.3SCORING8.7 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH Ravens QB Lamar Jackson vs. a Broncos defense that ranks in the top 3 in rushing, passing, total defense and scoring. Jackson (761 passing, 3 TDs; 251 rushing, 2 TDs) has expanded his throwing range, averaging 12.3 air yards per pass attempt and 9.1 air yards per completion, up from 8.9 air yards per attempt and 6.6 air yards per completion in 2020.

Buccaneers at Patriots

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Buccaneers by 7

SERIES Patriots lead 7-2; Patriots beat Buccaneers 19-14 on Oct. 5, 2017

LAST WEEK Buccaneers lost to Rams 34-24; Patriots lost to Saints 28-13.

LAST WEEK

ON OFFENSE

BUCSVS.PATRIOTS

(31) 56.3RUSHING91.7 (24)

(2) 349.7PASSING226.0 (20)

(8) 406.0TOTAL317.7 (22)

(1) 34.3SCORING18.0 (26)

ON DEFENSE

BUCSVS.PATRIOTS

(4) 63.7RUSHING122.7 (24)

(32) 338.3PASSING159.7 (2)

(26) 402.0TOTAL282.4 (5)

(27) 29.3SCORING17.0 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH Attention will be on 44-year-old Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, who is making his first return to Foxborough since departing New England in free agency after the 2019 season. Brady led the Patriots to 6 Super Bowl titles and 17 division crowns while being voted NFL MVP 3 times and Super Bowl MVP 4 times.

Raiders at LA Chargers

Monday 7:20 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Chargers by 31/2

SERIES Raiders lead 66-55-2; Chargers beat Raiders 30-27 on Dec. 17, 2020

LAST WEEK Raiders beat Miami 31-28; Chargers beat Kansas City 30-24.

ON OFFENSE

RAIDERSVS.CHARGERS

(25) 91.3RUSHING87.3 (26)

(1) 379.7PASSING307.3 (4)

(1) 471.0TOTAL394.7 (9)

(6) 30.0SCORING22.3 (19)

ON DEFENSE

RAIDERSVS.CHARGERS

(22) 120.3RUSHING170.0 (32)

(13) 235.4PASSING201.7 (7)

(14) 355.7TOTAL371.7 (16)

(15) 24.0SCORING20.0 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH The Raiders top-ranked passing offense against a Chargers pass defense that is top 7 after 3 weeks. The Raiders are the first NFL team to have four players with at least 200 yards receiving in the first three games: Henry Ruggs III (237 yards), Darren Waller (224), Bryan Edwards (210) and Hunter Renfrow (204).