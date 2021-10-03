No unbeaten Pac-12 teams left

STANFORD, Calif. -- Stanford's comeback victory that stunned Oregon was enough of a roller-coaster that Coach David Shaw felt the need to apologize to his parents and any other fans older than 70 for the emotional toll.

The Cardinal overcame a blown lead and had their banged-up quarterback stage an improbable rally before finally prevailing over the third-ranked Ducks.

Tanner McKee threw a TD pass on an untimed down at the end of regulation to tie the game and another on the opening possession of overtime to lead Stanford to a 31-24 victory Saturday.

"The key word is resilience," Shaw said. "It's the mark of a successful team, it's the mark of a successful person. How can you withstand the storms that life gives you? ... Our guys took it on the chin quite a bit but we fought back and made some big plays."

McKee came back after leaving for a play on the final drive of regulation with injured ribs to tie it on a 2-yard pass to Elijah Higgins after a holding penalty by Oregon (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) in the end zone extended the game one play.

McKee then gave the Cardinal (3-2, 2-1) the lead with a 14-yarder to John Humphreys in overtime. Stanford then forced Anthony Brown to throw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-8 to seal its fourth win against an Oregon team ranked in the top 10 since 2009 and set off a wild on-field celebration with the students and players.

Stanford's victory leaves every Pac-12 team with at least one loss.

"We were all on cloud nine. Just pure joy," linebacker Gabe Reid said. "There were a lot of ups and downs. We tried to say consistent with our energy and our passion. We like to think we deal with adversity well."

The Ducks appeared poised for their first 5-0 start in eight years when they rallied from 10 points down at halftime to take a 24-17 lead early in the fourth quarter on Brown's second TD run of the game.

But then McKee delivered the big plays late and the Cardinal capitalized on three Oregon penalties on the game-tying 87-yard drive in the final 1:59 of regulation.

"We had some bright moments, but certainly not enough to overcome some of our own mistakes," Coach Mario Cristobal said. "We didn't play with enough discipline today and we didn't coach with enough discipline today. It ends up costing us the game."

NO. 4 PENN STATE 24,

INDIANA 0

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Sean Clifford threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 4 Penn State beat Indiana.

Jahan Dotson caught a pair of touchdown passes, Brenton Strange added one and Penn State (5-0, 2-0) forced eight punts, two turnovers and blocked a field goal for their ninth consecutive victory.

Jordan Stout added a 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State opened the scoring on its second drive when Clifford scrambled left and flung a 10-yard pass to Strange with 5:28 to play in the first quarter.

Raheem Layne intercepted Clifford's pass in Penn State territory on the Nittany Lions' next possession. Although Layne returned it to the 13, the Hoosiers couldn't crack Penn State's stout red zone defense. They ran four plays inside the 5 only to turn the ball over on downs on a fourth-and-short try.

The Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2) wouldn't get any closer to the end zone the rest of the night.

NO. 6 OKLAHOMA 37,

KANSAS STATE 31

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Spencer Rattler threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, Oklahoma had two crucial calls overturned in its favor after video reviews, and the Sooners recovered an onside kick with just over a minute left to hold off Big 12 rival Kansas State.

Kennedy Brooks added 91 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Jeremiah Hall reached the end zone twice, as the Sooners (5-0, 2-0) overcame a slew of penalties on their offensive line to beat the Wildcats for the first time in three tries.

Skylar Thompson returned from a knee injury to throw for 320 yards and three scores for the Wildcats (3-2, 0-2). Deuce Vaughn had 51 yards rushing to go with 10 catches for 104 yards and a score, and Malik Knowles returned a kick 93 yards for a touchdown with 1:20 remaining for the final margin.

NO. 7 CINCINNATI 24,

NO. 9 NOTRE DAME 13

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and ran for score late in the fourth quarter as No. 7 Cincinnati capitalized on its big opportunity and beat No. 9 Notre Dame in a game the Bearcats hope can be the centerpiece of College Football Playoff resume.

Cincinnati (4-0) wanted to use its first Top 10, regular-season matchup as a statement game, heading into its American Athletic Conference schedule. No team from outside the Power Five conferences has ever reached the playoff. Never even came close.

To break that barrier Bearcats almost certainly needs to go undefeated and this trip to Notre Dame (4-1) stood as the toughest test on the schedule. Not to mention the biggest stage they'll appear on this season.

The Bearcats were not quite dominant, but they were plenty good enough in their first trip to South Bend since 1900 to snap Notre Dame's 26-game home winning streak.

Ridder delivered, going 19 for 32 for 297 yards. He hooked up with Alec Pierce six times for 144 yards, and was at his best after Notre Dame cut the lead to 17-13 with 8:20 left in the fourth quarter.

NO. 11 OHIO STATE 52,

RUTGERS 13

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- C.J. Stroud threw for 330 yards and a career-high five touchdowns after sitting out a game to rest his shoulder and No. 11 Ohio State won its 20th consecutive Big Ten game.

Stroud connected with Chris Olave on touchdown passes of 56 and 11 yards, found Garrett Wilson on a 32-yard catch and run and hit tight ends Jeremy Ruckert and Mitch Rossi on scoring passes of 19 and 1 yard, respectively. The freshman, who threw four TD passes against Minnesota in the opener, finished 17 of 23 and did not throw an interception. Olave finished with five catches for a team-high 119 yards.

Ohio State (4-1, 2-0) has beaten Rutgers (3-2, 0-2) eight times in as many games. The Buckeyes outgained the Scarlet Knights 530-346, flowed through a defense that had give up 54 points in its first four games and intercepted Noah Vedral three times.

NO. 14 MICHIGAN 38,

WISCONSIN 17

MADISON, Wis. -- Cornelius Johnson caught both of Cade McNamara's touchdown passes and Michigan remained unbeaten with a Big Ten victory over Wisconsin, which lost quarterback Graham Mertz to a chest injury.

Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2) trailed 13-10 and had the ball to start the third quarter when Mertz was sacked by Daxton Hill on a third-and-9 play. Mertz and tight end Jake Ferguson both went to the locker room with chest injuries after that play, and neither returned to the game. Once Mertz and Ferguson departed, Michigan scored 25 straight points to put the game out of reach.

The Wolverines (5-0, 2-0) won at Madison for the first time since 2001 by shutting down Wisconsin's rushing attack, something Michigan had failed to do the last couple of seasons. Michigan had lost in each of its last five trips to Camp Randall Stadium.

McNamara went 17 of 28 for 197 yards. Highly touted freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy also played and had a 1-yard touchdown run plus a 56-yard touchdown pass to Daylen Baldwin.

NO. 16 COASTAL CAROLINA 59,

LOUISIANA-MONROE 6

CONWAY, S.C. -- Grayson McCall threw for 212 yards on 13-of-13 passing with two touchdowns to Isaiah Likely and Coastal Carolina rolled past Louisiana-Monroe to start Sun Belt Conference play.

The Chanticleers started 5-0 for a second consecutive season and have won 16 of their past 17 the last two seasons.

McCall was already the FBS leader in completion percentage and had little trouble keeping that going against the Warhawks (2-2, 1-1).

Likely had five receptions for 95 yards, including scoring catches of 5 and 30 yards from McCall.

NO. 17 MICHIGAN STATE 48,

WESTERN MICHIGAN 31

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Kenneth Walker and Jayden Reed combined to score five touchdowns in the first half to help Michigan State build a 26-point lead against Western Kentucky.

The Spartans (5-0) have won their first five games for the first time since starting 8-0 in 2015, when they ended up earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Hilltoppers (1-3) moved the ball through the air effectively, but settled for three field goals in the first half and struggled to stop Michigan State until the second half when it was too late.

Payton Thorne was 20 of 30 for a career-high 327 yards yards and a touchdown for the Spartans. Bailey Zappe, who was 46 of 64 for a career-high 488 yards, threw two touchdown passes early in the fourth quarter to pull Western Kentucky within two touchdowns.

NO. 19 OKLAHOMA STATE 24,

NO. 21 BAYLOR 14

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Jaylen Warren ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns and Oklahoma State beat Baylor.

Spencer Sanders passed for 182 yards and ran for 76, but he helped Baylor stay in the game by throwing three interceptions. Tay Martin caught seven passes for 108 yards for the Cowboys (5-0, 2-0).

Abram Smith rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown for Baylor (4-1, 2-1), which finished with just 280 total yards. The Bears, who were coming off a win over Iowa State, missed a chance to beat ranked teams in consecutive weeks for the first time since 1974.

NO. 23 NC STATE 34,

LOUISIANA TECH 27

RALEIGH, N.C.-- Devin Leary threw for two touchdowns and No. 23 North Carolina State held off Louisiana Tech.

Louisiana Tech picked up five first downs on its last possession, reaching the N.C. State 22-yard line before Jakeen Harris' interception in the end zone on the game's final play.

That allowed N.C. State to build on an upset of Clemson from a week earlier and improve to 4-1 for the second year in a row.

Leary was 22 for 36 for 251 yards. Louisiana Tech quarterback Austin Kendall finished 25 for 40 for 328 yards with 3 touchdowns.

NO. 24 WAKE FOREST 37,

LOUISVILLE 34

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Nick Sciba kicked a 29-yard field goal with 22 seconds left to lift Wake Forest past Louisville,

Sam Hartman threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns to lead the offense for the Demon Deacons (5-0, 3-0 ACC), who got a huge boost late from Justice Ellison with several patient and chain-moving runs on the go-ahead drive.

Louisville (3-2, 1-1) got a final drive with a chance to tie and no timeouts, but the Cardinals' desperate, lateral-filled play never got across midfield before Wake Forest's Rondell Bothroyd recovered the loose ball to end this one after time had expired.

Malik Cunningham had a big day for the Cardinals, throwing for 332 yards.

NO. 25 CLEMSON 19,

BOSTON COLLEGE 13

CLEMSON, S.C. -- B.T. Potter had four field goals, hitting a tiebreaking 35-yarder late in the third quarter, and Clemson held off Boston College.

The Tigers (3-2, 2-1) have won 31 in a row at home despite the suddenly stagnant offense held to a first-quarter touchdown. They have won 11 in a row over Boston College (4-1, 0-1).

Boston College drove to the Clemson 12 in the final minute. But quarterback Dennis Grosel fumbled away the snap and defensive end K.J. Henry recovered to seal it.

Notre Dame's Kyren Williams (23) is tackled by Cincinnati's Curtis Brooks (92) and Joel Dublanko (41) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)