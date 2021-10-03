100 years ago

Oct. 3, 1921

• Morrilton -- The Morrilton Cotton Compress Company's plant here suffered a loss estimated at approximately $2,000,000 tonight when lightning struck one of the three sections and set it afire about 6:13 o'clock. The west and south sections, housing 16,000 bales of cotton, were destroyed. The east section, housing the compress machinery and 3,000 bales of cotton, was only slightly damaged. Most of the cotton destroyed was from last year's crop.

50 years ago

Oct. 3, 1971

• North Little Rock's Urban Renewal Agency has applied to the city's Planning Commission for the recommendation on rezoning about 20 acres in the Glenview Project from R-3 residential duplex to I-3 heavy industrial. The area is south of Bethany Road and bounded on the southeast by Koppers Co., Inc., Forest products Division and on the northwest by the Missouri Pacific Railroad track. It will sell for about 18 cents a square foot, or almost $157,000, according to Olen Thomas, agency director.

25 years ago

Oct. 3, 1996

• American Communications Services Inc. on Wednesday breezed through the first steps that will allow it to begin offering local telephone service. The Arkansas Public Service Commission took 15 minutes -- including comments from seven attorneys -- to review the interconnection agreement American Communications and Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. signed in August. The agreement allows American Communications to plug into Southwestern Bell's system to provide local phone service to customers statewide. American Communications has said its immediate interest is to solicit customers only in the Little Rock area. It plans to offer service in early 1997. Not one of five attorneys representing other parties -- including the commission staff, the state attorney general's office and other telecommunications carriers -- objected to the agreement.

10 years ago

Oct. 3, 2011

• Citing a long running history of crimes, including a fatal shooting, Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore put a convenience store at 1201 S. Woodrow St. in the city's sights when he asked city attorneys to draft a criminal abatement complaint on a property he called a "nuisance to the community." More than a month later, no complaint has been drafted, let alone filed in circuit court. Both Moore and the city attorney's office said curbing crime at the 24-hour Golden Foods is still atop the city's agenda. But the city could not offer an estimate or a timeline of when concrete action would be taken. "With everything going on lately, I mean, it is still a critical issue for the city," Moore said. "It is still high on our agenda to get that property cleaned up." Golden Foods came to the city's attention Aug. 18, a day after 23-year-old Jarrod Gatewood was assaulted and fatally shot in the store's parking lot while he was filling his car with gas.