Passion for piloting flew Jenkins around the world

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Willard Jenkins logged more than 9,000 hours over 30 years, with more than 100 hours on 13-hour combat missions. He loved every minute of it, he insists -- even when he was scared for his life.

Jenkins, 98, was a pilot during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He scoffed in recent years when someone in a big box retail store tried to convince him to enter a contest to win a trip to Hawaii.

"I told her I've been across the Pacific Ocean more times than you can count on your fingers and toes," he says. "There's no way I'm ever going back again. I was stationed in Alaska for four years, South Korea for 15 months, Japan for three years and Thailand for two years."

It was the sky he loved, not those lands.

"I didn't know I wanted to be a pilot. I liked flying, though," Jenkins says of growing up in Monticello. "I didn't have money to fly with but I had been out to the airport occasionally. When I found out I was joining the military I couldn't wait to get into pilot training."

He graduated from high school in 1941 and went on active duty in 1943. Complications from a surgery after passing his written pilot's exam delayed his flight school graduation until 1945.

"That probably kept me out of the skies over Germany," he says.

He had many harrowing times elsewhere, however.

"I've been scared half to death a couple of times," he says. "You learn to conquer fear. You've got to keep working at what you're doing no matter what. You can't let fear interfere."

On a mission from the Aleutian Islands to Anchorage, the Boeing B-17 he was flying had mechanical trouble.

"We took off and the instrument flight panel rolled over and went dead," he says. "You know what a carpenter's level is? Airplane instrument panels have got one of those little things at the bottom of them as a backup."

A pilot can't tell from looking out the window at a dark or overcast sky "if you're flying right side up or level or what, except by instruments," he says.

"We flew that airplane about 800 miles with that little needle and ball and kept our wings level and when we were losing altitude, we would see we were going down and we would pull the nose up and get the right altitude," he says. "It was a challenging situation."

He helped find a moose- hunter who got lost in the wilderness, dropping him a box of food and sending a helicopter to pick him up.

While he was stationed in California, Jenkins was sent to Pennsylvania to pick up a plane that was supposed to have been overhauled. The repairs weren't done to his satisfaction, but he was given some parts in exchange for getting the plane off the Pennsylvania airfield that very night.

He left and the next morning eventually landed in Little Rock. He went home to Monticello for a couple of days to visit his family and, while there, bought about 30 watermelons.

"I was going to give them away when we got back to Alaska," he says.

Halfway between Little Rock and Oklahoma City, an engine lost pressure and they had to land for repairs, which took two weeks -- far longer than the shelf life of the watermelons.

"The ground crew at Oklahoma City had lots of watermelons to eat up," he says.

While serving as vice base commander at Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base in Thailand, Jenkins had a chance to meet King Rama IX and Queen Sirikit.

There were 6,000 Americans, 100 fighter planes and 10-12 C-130s on the base, he says, and "They had a CIA operation there."

"I was flying a C-130 on combat missions and I got to know the governor of the province and the mayor and various people like that who were associated pretty closely with the district chief," he says.

The governor had a party for the visiting king and queen and invited Jenkins and his wife, Pat, to a small dinner gathering afterward.

"The queen's lady-in-waiting came over and talked to us for a little while and she went and got the queen and brought her over," he says. "She was a beautiful woman at the time. I really enjoyed it.

The queen, he said, spoke perfect English and she chatted with them for about an hour.

Jenkins flew his last combat mission on March 31, 1972.

After his retirement, Jenkins developed real estate in Maumelle and elsewhere.

He was invited on a cockpit tour of a new jet at Dassault Falcon for his birthday last year, courtesy of a friend who's an engineer for the company.

"I think about another hour with it and I would have felt comfortable taking it down the runway," he says.

Though he still misses flying, he's happy with the way things have gone.

"I've had an exciting life," he says. "I'm well pleased with it. I've had some exciting things on the ground as well as in the air."

