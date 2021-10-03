Patents awarded to Arkansans

Sept. 28, 2021

Patent 11,130,511 B2. Light Weight Pick Cart. Issued to Tawfeek Abohammdan and Jeff Green, both of Bentonville, and Paul Durkee of Centerton. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,130,933 B2. Wet Wipes Containing Hydroxy Acetophenone and Cocamidopropyl PG Dimonium Chloride Phosphate. Issued to Zahid I. Sharif of Bentonville and Douglas B. Cole of Belgium, Wisc. Assigned to Rockline Industries Inc. of Sheboygan, Wis.

Patent 11,131,032 B2. Metal Alloy Core-Shell Nanoparticles and Related Methods. Issued to Lauren Greenlee and Prashant Acharya, both of Fayetteville. Assigned to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas.