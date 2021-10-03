Pet of the Week

Marcus is such a great guy. He was found and dumped in a rural area. He was emaciated and sad. A kind soul found him and kept him safe until we could find a foster home. He loves playing with his foster siblings, and his foster mom reports that he is the most perfect boy. Marcus weighs around 50 pounds and is about 1 year old. After all he has been through, he is very social with people.

Featured Felines

Tigger is a 10-month-old, beautiful gray-and-white kitten. She was born at the apartment properties of her rescuer. She had a brother and a sister, but since it took more time to capture Tigger, she was a bit more timid. She has been living with her foster family for about three weeks and is starting to socialize with their other cats. She has a playful attitude and is litter-box trained.

Marcus and friends can be adopted through Out of the Woods. More information is available at: ootwrescue.org.