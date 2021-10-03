PAPER TRAILS: Post on slur inspires art on kindness

PAINTING OVER HATE

Little Rock lawyer Chris Attig was crossing the MacArthur Park Overpass at Bragg Street during a run on Sept. 26 when they were confronted by ugliness and hatred. A racial slur had been spray painted on the overpass wall.

Attig, who uses pronouns them and they, returned that afternoon to take a photo of the word.

They thought of reporting it to the city, but were uneasy with the chance that a Black employee would be sent to "clean up what is essentially white supremacy."

"My wife and I talked about cleaning it up the next weekend," Attig says, but they first posted an edited version of the photo on the Downtown Little Rock Neighborhood Association's Facebook page asking for advice on how to proceed.

"The responses just took off," they say. Not long after the post was made, the slur was covered with a mural of a hummingbird and the words "More human kindness."

"It had to be done," says artist X3MEX, who painted the mural after seeing the post.

The overpass is maintained by the Arkansas Department of Transportation. In a Sept. 27 THV11 report on the incident by Jade Jackson, the department's Dave Parker said the walls needed to be painted the same color to make inspections easier, and recommended that people contact the department about graffiti or other concerns.

The response to the Facebook post was encouraging, Attig notes, but "we have a lot of work to do in this state to remove white supremacy and gender inequality. I don't know if this story says we are doing a good job, but it speaks to the power of art to silence white supremacy."

STRICKLIN SAYS GOODBYE

Back in January 2005, David Stricklin was on the verge of taking a sabbatical from teaching history at Lyon College in Batesville.

Instead, he signed on as head of the Central Arkansas Library System's Butler Center for Arkansas Studies. Two years ago he was named director of strategic partnerships and community engagement for the system.

All of that is in the rear-view mirror now, though, because the 69-year-old Stricklin retired Friday.

He saw firsthand the growth at CALS over the years, including the rollout of the popular online Encyclopedia of Arkansas and the opening of the Bobby L. Roberts Library of Arkansas History & Art in the Little Rock River Market.

"The library is such a powerhouse," he said early last week. "It's been such an honor to work for an organization that is so connected to the things that people need. ... It's an important part of people's lives."

Stricklin will stay busy; he's involved with a project for the planned Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture in Tulsa.

"I'll go home Friday afternoon, and then on Monday morning I'll go to work for OKPOP."

