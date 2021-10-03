Razorbacks' run defense gets bullied by Bulldogs

The Arkansas Razorbacks got a taste on Saturday of what they did to Texas earlier this season.

It was the bitter taste of getting the ball run down your throat.

Georgia basically ran at will on the University of Arkansas in beating the Razorbacks 37-0 at Sanford Stadium.

It was the same game plan Arkansas used in beating Texas 40-21.

Georgia rushed 56 times for 273 yards, by far the most ground production allowed by the Razorbacks this season.

The Bulldogs weren't quite as dominating as the Razorbacks were when they rushed for 333 yards on 47 attempts against Texas, but Georgia was plenty effective.

Georgia's ability to run meant the Bulldogs didn't need to rely on the passing of backup quarterback Stetson Bennett, who started in place of JT Daniels, who is dealing with a lat injury.

Bennett completed 7 of 11 passes for 72 yards.

"We just knew we were going to have a different game plan [with Bennett] and we knew we had to stop the run," said linebacker Grant Morgan, who led Arkansas with 12 tackles. "And on the first play they got 10 yards on a dang run."

The first play was actually a 9-yard quarterback keeper by Bennett, but it set the tone for the Bulldogs. They rushed six times for 39 yards on their opening drive, capped by a 3-yard touchdown run by Zamir White.

Georgia rushed 15 times for 65 yards in the first quarter in building a 21-0 lead.

"The offensive line," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said of what happened to the Razorbacks' run defense. "Their offensive line is good, now. Big and physical, and that's how you run the ball."

Pittman should know about Georgia's offensive linemen. He recruited several of them when he was the Bulldogs' offensive line coach from 2016-19.

"I knew they were very, very good coming into the game," Pittman said. "It's one of those game plans where you go, 'Aw heck, they're going to come right at us.'

"They were able to do that. They rotated a lot of guys in there, a lot of kids played well for them up front. You know, the line can be really good, but their running backs are bought into the same bully-ball type stuff that Coach [Kirby] Smart is bought into.

"They were able to do it to us. I knew they had a really good offensive line. A bunch of big, powerful kids."

Arkansas came into the game allowing an average 121 rushing yards per game to rank 36th nationally in run defense.

Georgia Southern, a triple-option team, rushed for 152 yards in a 45-10 loss to Arkansas, and 76 of those came on a touchdown run by quarterback Justin Tomlin when the Razorbacks blitzed, and he escaped to the sideline.

It took Texas 41 attempts to rush for 138 yards against the Razorbacks,

Texas A&M rushed for 121 yards in Arkansas' 20-10 victory last week, and 67 of those came on Isaiah Spiller's touchdown run up the middle. On the Aggies' other 22 carries, they gained 54 yards.

Georgia's longest run Saturday was 24 yards by James Cook, but the Bulldogs had seven runs of 10 or more yards by four different players.

Cook rushed 12 times for 87 yards, White 16 for 68, Kenny McIntosh 10 for 57 and Kendall Milton 12 for 48.

"They have big backs that were hard to bring down," Pittman said. "We worked on tackling a lot this week. We knew they were going to be hard to get down on the ground.

"But it's even harder when they're double-teaming you and knocking you back, and [the back is gaining] 3, 4 yards before he's even touched.

"Some of those turned into 10, 11-yard runs. Some of them didn't, but a lot of them did. It was just the physicality of their offensive front."

Georgia rushed 26 times for 127 yards on first down -- a 4.9-yard average that set them up well for second down calls.

"They found our pockets," Morgan said. "They would line up and flip the back or the tight end and then try to hit the bubble in our defense and try to run to the open gap to make either the nickel or safety or make me or the linebackers play two gaps and be able to come off and make a play.

"They did a real good job of scheming us up. But at the end of the day we're a gap-sound team and we have to be able to make our gaps and make the play whenever it hits our gap.

"They came off the ball. They started fast."