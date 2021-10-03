Red Sox on brink of clinching wild-card berth

WASHINGTON -- Christian Vazquez tripled home the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox moved to the brink of a postseason berth with a 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

Boston is tied with the Yankees for the top AL wild card entering the final day of the regular season. The Red Sox will send ace Chris Sale to the mound today needing a victory to punch a playoff ticket. If they win, they'll host Tuesday's wild-card game regardless of New York's outcome because Boston won the season series 10-9.

"We know what that means if we win," Boston Manager Alex Cora said.

If the Red Sox lose today, they will still be assured entry into a tiebreaker game Monday.

The Red Sox are a game ahead of Toronto and 11/2 clear of Seattle.

"Total team effort," Cora said. "It wasn't easy. ... It hasn't been easy all season."

Tanner Houck pitched five perfect innings, striking out eight, but Washington tied it at 1 in the eighth inning on Juan Soto's long, bases-loaded sacrifice fly to center off Austin Davis (1-2).

J.D. Martinez led off the ninth with a walk for Boston, and Vazquez drilled a ball to right off closer Tanner Rainey (1-3) that easily scored pinch-runner Jose Iglesias for a 2-1 lead with two outs.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 12, YANKEES 2 After 161 games, New York still needs one more victory. No simple task against Brandon Lowe and a 100-win Tampa Bay team that's a consistent thorn in their side. Lowe hit three home runs and the Rays rolled to a blowout of New York that prevented the Yankees from clinching a playoff spot. Instead, they fell into a tie with Boston atop the AL wild-card standings.

BLUE JAYS 10, ORIOLES 1 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 47th home run and Toronto pressed its AL wild-card chase to the final day of the regular season by thumping Baltimore.

MARINERS 6, ANGELS 4 Mitch Haniger hit a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning to help Seattle rally past Los Angeles.

ASTROS 10, ATHLETICS 4 Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker hit two of the Astros' four home runs as Houston locked up home-field advantage in the AL Division Series with a win over Oakland.

WHITE SOX 5, TIGERS 4 Lucas Giolito tuned up for the playoffs with a solid start, Yoan Moncada hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning and Chicago beat Detroit.

TWINS 4, ROYALS 0 Griffin Jax and a trio of relievers combined on a three-hitter and Minnesota blanked Kansas City.

RANGERS 7, INDIANS 2 Jordan Lyles closed his season by allowing only two hits in seven innings and rookie Jonah Heim broke a fourth-inning tie with a three-run home run to help Texas beat Cleveland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 8, BREWERS 3 Julio Urias became the Dodgers' first 20-game winner since Clayton Kershaw in 2014, pitching one-run ball into the seventh inning as Los Angeles beat Milwaukee to extend the NL West race to the final day of the regular season.

CUBS 6, CARDINALS 5 Ian Happ drove a two-out, two-run home run in the ninth inning to sour what could be Jon Lester's final career start, lifting Chicago over St. Louis.

BRAVES 6, METS 5 Joc Pederson hit a home run off Carlos Carrasco in the third inning, William Contreras went deep with a two-run shot off Carrasco in the fourth and Atlanta beat New York.

PADRES 3, GIANTS 2 (10) San Francisco missed a chance to clinch the NL West on their own field, falling to San Diego when Jake Cronenworth hit an RBI double in the 10th inning.

MARLINS 3, PHILLIES 1 Jesus Luzardo struck out a career-high 11 and Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a three-run home run to help Miami beat Philadelphia.

PIRATES 8, REDS 6 Bryan Reynolds had four hits, raising his batting average above .300, to help Pittsburgh rally from a five-run deficit and beat Cincinnati.

DIAMONDBACKS 11, ROCKIES 2 Pavin Smith reached base five times and Arizona chased Antonio Senzatela with a six-run first inning in a victory over Colorado.

Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez (5) is out at first against Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Hansel Robles, right, and catcher Christian Vazquez, left, celebrate after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Washington. The Red Sox won 5-3.(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Boston Red Sox' s Enrique Hernandez, left, celebrates his two-run home run with Christian Vazquez, right, during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Washington. The Red Sox won 5-3.(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Boston Red Sox' Rafael Devers, left, celebrates his home run with J.D. Martinez, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)