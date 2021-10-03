Repair work on I-530 ramp to require lane narrowing

Weather permitting, beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, crews will begin replacing broken concrete panels on the northbound I-530 on-ramp at the U.S. 63 interchange (Exit 43), according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will reduce the lane width by closing only half of the lane at a time. The lane will remain open, but alternate routes are suggested if possible.

After the first side is complete, crews will switch and repair the other side. The work could take three weeks.

Orange barrels, cones, message boards and signage will control traffic. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

Follow the agency on Twitter @IDriveArkansas for traffic and @myARDOT for everything else, according to the news release.