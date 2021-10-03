Repairs will close I-40 lanes 4 nights in North Little Rock

Concrete pavement repairs on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock will require lane closings four nights starting Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close the inside and middle westbound lanes between North Hills Boulevard and U.S. 67 from 7 p.m. Monday until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting. The same lanes will be closed the following night starting at 6 p.m.

The outside eastbound lane will be closed during the same hours Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, also weather permitting.

Orange barrels, cones, message boards and signs will control traffic, the department said.