Road Less Traveled: UALR exhibit features 'outsider artists'

Stunning works on display in "A Visionary Vernacular Road Trip," the current exhibit at the Brad Cushman Gallery at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Windgate Center for Art + Design, represent voices that have not always been acknowledged in the art world establishment. They are proof that if the will is strong enough, art can come from any and every corner, not just the academy, and some of it will be staggeringly good.

Cushman, the school's gallery director and curator, has gathered a powerful collection of works for an exhibit that winds through back alleys and lesser-traveled paths.

Howard Finster, James "Son" Thomas, Bill Traylor, Jane "in vain" Winkelman, Russell Butler (aka buZ blurr) of Clark County and Minnie Evans are among the more than 40 folk, self-taught and outsider artists from more than 20 states represented in the exhibit, which remains on view through Oct. 24. A reception is set at the center from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 15.

One of the highlights of the show is the sheer expanse of media used to make these images and objects. Broken glass, scrap paper, leather, tin, house paint, bones, teeth and more show up in the works as proof that art can come from whatever the person creating it has at hand.

"That was enough for me to bring this into the gallery to let students see that if you just let go and explore materials, look what you can come up with," Cushman says. "The reactions that I've seen have been that people really do get pulled in by the mix of media and the lyrical nature of the images."

The works stretch from the 19th century to the present day and include Samuel G. French's elaborately carved walnut and cherry bedstead from the mid-1800s; Clementine Hunter's playful oil paintings depicting her memories of the African House on the Melrose Plantation in Louisiana; the glass and mixed media pieces of Paul Darmafall, aka the Baltimore Glassman; and musician Lonnie Holley's carved sandstone of multiple faces.

Cushman, a longtime collector of self-taught and outsider artists, went back to catalogs from two pivotal exhibits, 1982's "Black Folk Art in America" and "Baked in the Sun: Visionary Images from the South" from 1987, for inspiration for "A Visionary Vernacular Road Trip" and reached out to his network of galleries, collectors and institutions for suggestions and works. The response was such that he decided one show could not contain its breadth, so the exhibit keeps on truckin' for part two, "The Road Trip Continues," at the Windgate Center's Ann Maners and Alex Papas Gallery from Oct. 6-Dec. 2.