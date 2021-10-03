Roundup of Northwest Arkansas divorce decrees

The following divorces granted were recorded Sept. 23-29 in the Benton and Washington counties clerks' offices.
BENTON COUNTY
20-1950. Abigail Pickett v. Michael Pickett
21-267. Marta Urena v. Raul Urena
21-279. Christina Duffy v. Dakota Duffy
21-345. Cyntia Billington v. Kevni Billington
21-371. Michael Colvin v. Sheila Colvin
21-581. Kelly Foreman v. Kendall Foreman
21-700. Crystal Sosebee v. Dallas Sosebee
21-729. Jennifer Phipps v. Jason Phipps
21-937. Jasmin Beauchamp v. David Beauchamp
21-959. Chelse Wilkerson v. Hugo Wilkerson
21-1015. Bailey Cloer v. Jacob Cloer
21-1092. Amanda Dement v. Kevin Dement
21-1107. Ryan Kersey v. Shannon Kersey
21-1114. Shyla Hill v. Justin Hill
21-1132. Megan Rozzana v. Brandon Rozzana
21-1137. Timothy House v. Tabitha House
21-1163. Mark Griffiths v. Ashley Griffiths
21-1255. Kirk Burleson v. Priscilla Burleson
21-1262. Kamil Bay v. Cahyandini Fajriati
21-1287. Damon Dugdale v. Jill Dugdale
21-1293. Charity Reynolds v. Kevin Reynolds
21-1318. T. Applegate v. Jason Applegate
21-1339. Nagaraju Bavirisetti v. Stacy Gibson
21-1349. Lacey Bishop v. Allen Bishop
21-1366. Madelyne Pearson v. Justus Pearson
21-1374. Andi Rowan v. Alexander Rowan
21-1384. Nicole Taylor v. Frank Taylor
21-1387. Mistie Hance v. Jessie Laird
21-1399. Ashley Combs v. Jonathan Negard
21-1405. Latricia Hill Chandler v. Derrick Chandler
WASHINGTON COUNTY
19-1299. Rochelle Caswell v. Allen Caswell
20-1053. Marta Sanchez v. Rigoberto Benavidez
20-1565. Sonora Driggs v. Tobye Driggs
21-270. Eric Newman v. Callie Newman
21-290. Nicole Sentivany v. Scott Sentivany
21-512. Raymond Purser v. Taylor Selby
21-611. Mary Force v. John Force
21-649. Angela Nichols v. David Nichols
21-795. Debra Wright v. Pito Torrey
21-989. Sonia Regalado v. Hugo Vicen
21-1077. Kyle Rogers v. Destiny Rogers
21-1153. Bobby Carlton v. Lara Carlton
21-1163. Julie Roark v. John Roark
21-1174. John True v. Gayle True
21-1178. Teresa Nelson v. Neal Nelson
21-1281. Elizabeth Church v. Luke Church
21-1303. Dane Peacock v. Brittany Peacock
21-1305. Tina Hanson v. Arnold Hanson